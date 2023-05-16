Oil steadies after three-day losing streak

Business Day TV speaks to Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth
Oil futures steadied on Tuesday as support from a higher global demand forecast from the International Energy Agency (IEA) was countered by weaker than expected Chinese economic data.
Brent crude futures eased 11c, or 0.2%, to $75.12 a barrel by 9.22am GMT while West Texas Intermediate was down 12c, or 0.2%, at $70.99. Both benchmarks rose more than 1% on Monday, reversing a three-session losing streak.
The IEA raised its forecast for global oil demand this year by 200,000 barrels a day to a record 102-million bbl/day. It said China’s recovery after the lifting of Covid-19 curbs had surpassed expectations, with demand reaching a record 16-million bbl/day in March.
In another bullish factor, the US department of energy on Monday said it would buy 3-million barrels for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve for delivery in August.
Data from China, meanwhile, shows that industrial output and retail sales growth undershot forecasts in April, suggesting the world’s second-biggest economy lost momentum at the start of the second quarter.
However, an 18.9% rise in China’s oil refinery throughput in April from a year earlier to the second-highest on record helped to keep a floor under crude prices.
“The risks remain tilted to the downside amid a sluggish recovery in China, uncertainty around the US economy and banking system, and the impact of much higher interest rates on demand,” said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.
With refiners building stockpiles ahead of the summer travel season, May crude imports by China are moving towards 11-million bbl/day from 10.67-million bbl/day in April, Refinitiv Oil Research said.
China’s June refinery intake is expected to grow by 1.5% month on month, data compiled from Wood Mackenzie shows.
On the supply side, widespread fires in Alberta, Canada, shuttered at least 319,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, representing 3.7% of national production.
Global crude supplies could also tighten in the second half as Opec and allies including Russia, together known as Opec+, implement additional output cuts.
US oil output from the seven biggest shale basins is due to rise in June to the highest on record, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.
Reuters
Oil steadies after three-day losing streak
Bullish demand outlook from International Energy Agency offers support after disappointing data from China
