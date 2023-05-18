National

SA plans auction for shale gas exploration to ease energy crisis

Activists and farmers worried about air quality, soil degradation and water use in a parched, semi-arid region remain sceptical

18 May 2023 - 11:17 Wendell Roelf
South Africa’s Karoo region, in the south west of the country, is thought to have significant reserves of shale gas. Picture: SHUTTERSTOCK
SA will auction at least 10 new onshore blocks for shale gas exploration in the environmentally sensitive Karoo region, a government official told Reuters, as the country eyes alternative energy sources to ease its worst-ever power crisis.

SA’s first competitive auction for oil and gas resources, expected in 2024 or 2025 once legislation making provision for the bid round is passed, includes acreage once held by Shell.

“We are potentially looking at a minimum of about 10 shale gas blocks in the Karoo that will be released through competitive bidding,” Bongani Sayidini, COO at the Petroleum Agency of SA (Pasa) said.

Pasa estimates the Karoo Basin holds about 209 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of technically recoverable shale gas resources, though a 2017 study by geologists at University of Johannesburg (UJ) said this was probably 13 tcf, the lower end of estimates ranging between 13 tcf to 390 tcf.

The enormous risk [shale gas exploration] poses to the environment cannot be understated.
Jonathan Deal, founder of Treasure the Karoo Action Group

Even 5 tcf would be enough for a 1,000MW-2,000MW gas-fired power plant to supply electricity for up to 30 years, the Academy of Sciences of SA (Assaf) said in its Karoo shale gas action plan released last year.

It isn’t clear how the cost would compare to existing coal-fire power stations or the ever-cheaper wind and solar energies that are gradually replacing them.

Fracking in the Karoo Basin, a vast area covering more than half of SA’s land surface, has been shelved for a decade because of resistance from environmental activists and farmers, and regulatory uncertainty.

Shell’s 90,000km² is available after the oil major early last year withdrew an application to explore, Sayidini said.

Confirming the withdrawal, a Shell spokesperson said they are focusing upstream investment on fewer basins that align with global strategy and where Shell has competitive advantages.

New shale blocks offered will be smaller to increase participation, Sayidini said. It could take a decade or longer for the first gas output, if sufficient resources are found.

Environmental risk

Falcon Oil & Gas and Bundu Gas and Oil Exploration, a majority-owned unit of Australia’s Challenger Exploration, retained rights to apply for exploration licenses, Sayidini said.

“We believe this is the place to be with the best potential to make it commercially viable,” Philip O'Quigley, Falcon’s CEO told Reuters of the southern part of the basin, where the company is seeking a license.

Some 2,500 soil samples from the Karoo were sent overseas for analysis, Pasa officials said.

“Those confirmed gas and even oil seepages, so we now believe there might even be potential for oil in the Karoo,” Sayidini said.

Activists and farmers worried about air quality, soil degradation and water use in a parched, semi-arid region remain sceptical.

“The enormous risk it poses to the environment cannot be understated,” said Jonathan Deal, founder of Treasure the Karoo Action Group, a non-profit organisation specifically established to oppose fracking in the area.

Hydraulic fracturing or fracking, a process where chemicals and water are injected into rock fissures to free gas, requires vast quantities of water.

Oil companies have suggested trucking or piping it in, though this might prove prohibitively expensive. Others propose water used for drilling and fracking being recovered and re-used, though it is unclear how viable that is.

New fracking regulations released for public comment last year are to be finalised in August, the department of environmental affairs said.

But farmers — fearing competition over scarce water that may become depleted or polluted — think the fracking risk is too great.

Brent McNamara, CEO of Agri-Eastern Cape, said he feared it would damage agricultural productivity.

Reuters

