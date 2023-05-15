Markets

WATCH: Technical analysis — Estee Lauder, Healthpeak Properties and McCormick & Co

Business Day TV speaks to Unum hedge fund manager Loyiso Mpeta

15 May 2023 - 21:17
Picture: 123RF/gopixa
Picture: 123RF/gopixa

On this episode of Trade of the Week, we look at Estee Lauder, McCormick & Co and Healthpeak Properties with Unum hedge fund manager Loyiso Mpeta.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

