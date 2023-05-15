The JSE was little changed on Monday morning, but the rand strengthened as calm returned to the forex markets.
But the lack of a deletion order is disappointing for anyone who thinks Big Tech’s data surveillance business has become out of control
The president says SA will continue to honour international agreements and treaties it is a signatory to
Former president insists he has ‘a right to obtain criminal justice’ for offences allegedly committed by his successor
The affordable housing and memorial parks developer declared no payout despite its strong 2023 results
Electricity shortage and other infrastructure constraints have weighed heavily on employment, says Absa
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Damian Bunce, chief customer officer at international multi-asset brokerage firm Exness
The sentencing comes amid growing tensions between China and the US on a number of fronts
Had a full-strength team been picked for the next three games it could have helped Ireland’s preparation for the Rugby World Cup
Fly us to the moon and let us play among some Gucci Savoy collection luggage pieces
JSE barely changed amid global growth and inflation concerns
Rand stabilises after last week’s sharp losses
