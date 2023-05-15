Oil slips on economic jitters despite prospect of tighter supplies

The JSE was little changed on Monday morning, but the rand strengthened as calm returned to the forex markets.
Singapore/New Delhi — Oil prices slipped on Monday as concerns about fuel demand in top global oil consumers US and China offset bullish sentiment about tightening supplies from any Opec+ cuts and a resumption in US buying for reserves.
Brent crude futures fell 62c, or 0.84%, to $73.55 a barrel by 3.48am GMT (5.48am) while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $69.48 a barrel, down 56c, or 0.8%.
Last week, both benchmarks fell for a fourth consecutive week, the longest streak of weekly declines since September 2022, over concern the US could enter a recession on “significant risk” of a historic default within the first two weeks of June.
Investors sought safe havens such as the US dollar, strengthening the currency and making dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.
“Oil prices are still under pressure on sluggish demand outlooks as China’s economic reopening progress seems bumpy,” CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said, adding that the US banking rout has also caused market jitters.
Investors will scour China’s slew of economic data on industrial output, fixed assets investment and retail sales in the week ahead for signs of oil demand improvement, she said.
“With the uneven reopening in China and concerns that the US is facing a growth slowdown at a time when the X-date for the debt ceiling is rapidly approaching, topped off by a rally in the US dollar, market sentiment towards crude oil will remain tepid at best,” IG analyst Tony Sycamore said.
Still, global crude supplies could tighten in the second half as the Opec+ grouping is making additional output cuts that are reducing sour crude availability.
The group announced in April that some members will cut output further by about 1.16-million barrels per day, bringing the total volume of cuts to 3.66-million bpd, according to Reuters calculations.
However, Iraq does not expect Opec+ to make further cuts to oil output at its next meeting in June, its oil minister, Hayan Abdel-Ghani, said.
The US could start repurchasing oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) after completing a congressionally mandated sale in June, energy secretary Jennifer Granholm told legislators on Thursday.
This announcement was followed by a weekly report by energy services firm Baker Hughes Co that showed US oil rigs fell by two to 586 this week, their lowest since June 2022, while gas rigs plunged by 16 to 141.
Meanwhile, leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations could announce new measures at their May 19-21 meetings that target sanctions evasion involving third countries, said officials with direct knowledge of the discussions.
The tightening of sanctions will also seek to undermine Russia’s future energy production and curb trade that supports the Russian military, the people said.
India and China, the world’s No 3 and No 1 crude importers, respectively, have been the key buyers of Russian crude since the EU embargo started in December.
Reuters
Oil slips on economic jitters despite prospect of tighter supplies
Concerns about demand in US and China offset bullish sentiment about Opec+ cuts and a resumption in US reserves buying
