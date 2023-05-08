This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

RMB delivers Distell's merger with Heineken and Namibia Breweries

Companies / Mining

DRDGold upbeat about final dividend after higher production

Output rose 4% to 1,329kg in the three months to end-March

BL Premium - Unlocked by RMB
08 May 2023 - 11:16 Nico Gous
Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANINDITO MUKHERJEE
Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANINDITO MUKHERJEE

Production at one of the world’s largest gold tailings retreatment companies, DRDGold, edged higher in the latest quarter following a higher yield and it remains in a “favourable” position to pay a final dividend in August.

The company, valued at R20.97bn on the JSE, reported production rose 4% to 1,329kg in the three months to end-March as the yield increased to 0.030g/tonne from 0.255g/tonne, which lowered the cash operating costs per kilogram slightly to R691,061/kg.

DRDGold re-treats existing tailings dams and mine dumps to extract gold.

The gold sold by the cash-flush company, which is free of bank debt, decreased 2.4% quarter on quarter to 1,289kg.

All-in costs per kilogram increased 2.2% to R920,965/kg because of capital expenditure on the development of a 20MW solar plant as the miner looks to move away from relying on the troubled state-owned entity Eskom with power cuts curtailing production.

DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius told Business Day in February that areas in which cable theft is rife may eventually be left off the power grid as it is economically unsustainable to keep replacing infrastructure, especially if power provision becomes partially privatised.

In its interim results, the company faced a 10% increase in operating costs to R1.8bn, because of rising costs of fuel and cyanide used in gold extraction.

With Katharine Child

gousn@businesslive.co.za

WATCH: Higher bullion prices a boost for DRDGold

Business Day TV speaks to DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius
Companies
2 months ago

Cable thieves could cause areas to be cut off power grid, DRDGold warns

It is economically unsustainable to keep replacing infrastructure, especially if electricity provision becomes partially privatised, says CEO
Companies
2 months ago

Appeal court rules against two mining firms in class-action certification

DRD and ERPM opted not to participate in the settlement deal by mining companies in 2016 after the certification of the class action, and decided to ...
National
2 months ago

Gold stocks begin 2023 with sterling performance

Rise in gold counters on the JSE underlines the positive mood reflected in bonds and cash
Markets
3 months ago

MARKET WRAP: Rand holds on to gains while JSE gets a lift from precious metals stocks

Platinum miners buoyed by the stronger metals prices, while yen records its biggest one-day rise since 1998 and medium-term outlook for the rand ...
Markets
4 months ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Capevin says cheers to Gordon’s Gin
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Logistics and energy issues thwart junior miners, ...
Companies / Mining
3.
EXCLUSIVE: FSCA has 75 market abuse cases open ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Redefine’s higher distributable income gets boost ...
Companies / Property
5.
Alexforbes set to buy insurance administration ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Logistics and energy issues thwart junior miners, Minerals Council SA says

Companies / Mining

SA bottom of the class for mining investment

Business

PIC raises Gold Fields holding by R14bn in stamp of approval for miner

Companies / Mining

African Chrome Fields to unveil $40m smelting plant in Zimbabwe

Companies / Mining

US ‘pressures Rio Tinto’ over US copper project amid opposition

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.