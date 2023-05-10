Markets

Gold rangebound as all eyes are on US inflation data

Metal slips into a tight range as traders prepare for US inflation data due that could affect Federal Reserve’s policy stance

10 May 2023 - 07:47 Ashitha Shivaprasad
Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV
Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV

Bengaluru — Gold prices eased into a tight range on Wednesday as traders braced for key US inflation data due later in the day, which could affect the Federal Reserve’s policy stance.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $2,031.43/oz, at 4.02am GMT. US gold futures were down 0.2% at $2,038.20.

The US consumer price index (CPI) data is due at 1230 GMT. Economists polled by Reuters expect a 5.5% year-on-year increase in core consumer prices for April.

If the US inflation remains moderately controlled, it may lead to a pause in Fed rate hikes, which will weaken the dollar and support gold, said Hareesh V, the research head at Geojit Financial Services.

Markets are now pricing in an 83% chance of the US central bank holding rates at their current level in June.

On Tuesday, Fed governor Philip Jefferson said the US economy is slowing in an “orderly fashion”, while New York Fed president John Williams said it is too soon to say whether the central bank is done raising interest rates.

Though gold is considered a hedge against inflation, rising interest rates dull non-yielding bullion’s appeal.

The weak outlook for the US currency and yields reignite the safe-haven status of gold, Hareesh said.

“Worries over the global economy and demand-supply outlook may also support the commodity in the near future,” Hareesh said.

Investors are also closely watching the developments surrounding the US debt ceiling.

President Joe Biden and top legislators agreed on Tuesday to further talks aimed at breaking a deadlock over raising the $31.4-trillion US debt limit, with just three weeks before the country may be forced into an unprecedented default.

According to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao, spot gold may retrace the $2,019/oz-$2,024/oz range.

Spot silver fell 0.2% to $25.58/oz, platinum edged 0.1% higher to $1,106.11, while palladium slipped 0.2% to $1,566.85.

Reuters

