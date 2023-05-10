Gold rangebound as all eyes are on US inflation data

An unexpected rise in US oil inventories has sparked demand concerns, while investors await US inflation data
The opportunity is there for Britain’s new king and his heirs to reshape the institution and give it a more modern and relevant role
National police commissioner backs former Eskom CEO’s claim he informed law enforcement, but the Hawks and police minister deny they were told
Ekurhuleni ANC sets out 10 conditions the EFF should meet in exchange for support in budget vote in the troubled metro
Formerly known as Net1, Lesaka is valued at R4.9bn, and has a primary listing on the Nasdaq and a secondary one on the local bourse
GDP downgraded as severe load-shedding continues to weigh heavily on business confidence
The unlisted payments and fintech assets of Prosus, including PayU, are worth about $4bn
Nine-member jury awards about $5m in compensatory and punitive damages in civil case
Fifteen players invited, but excludes Stormers players who are preparing for the URC semifinal
Ban on private jets could set a precedent, but will barely scratch the surface of aviation emissions
Bengaluru — Gold prices eased into a tight range on Wednesday as traders braced for key US inflation data due later in the day, which could affect the Federal Reserve’s policy stance.
Spot gold was down 0.1% at $2,031.43/oz, at 4.02am GMT. US gold futures were down 0.2% at $2,038.20.
The US consumer price index (CPI) data is due at 1230 GMT. Economists polled by Reuters expect a 5.5% year-on-year increase in core consumer prices for April.
If the US inflation remains moderately controlled, it may lead to a pause in Fed rate hikes, which will weaken the dollar and support gold, said Hareesh V, the research head at Geojit Financial Services.
Markets are now pricing in an 83% chance of the US central bank holding rates at their current level in June.
On Tuesday, Fed governor Philip Jefferson said the US economy is slowing in an “orderly fashion”, while New York Fed president John Williams said it is too soon to say whether the central bank is done raising interest rates.
Though gold is considered a hedge against inflation, rising interest rates dull non-yielding bullion’s appeal.
The weak outlook for the US currency and yields reignite the safe-haven status of gold, Hareesh said.
“Worries over the global economy and demand-supply outlook may also support the commodity in the near future,” Hareesh said.
Investors are also closely watching the developments surrounding the US debt ceiling.
President Joe Biden and top legislators agreed on Tuesday to further talks aimed at breaking a deadlock over raising the $31.4-trillion US debt limit, with just three weeks before the country may be forced into an unprecedented default.
According to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao, spot gold may retrace the $2,019/oz-$2,024/oz range.
Spot silver fell 0.2% to $25.58/oz, platinum edged 0.1% higher to $1,106.11, while palladium slipped 0.2% to $1,566.85.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold rangebound as all eyes are on US inflation data
Metal slips into a tight range as traders prepare for US inflation data due that could affect Federal Reserve’s policy stance
Bengaluru — Gold prices eased into a tight range on Wednesday as traders braced for key US inflation data due later in the day, which could affect the Federal Reserve’s policy stance.
Spot gold was down 0.1% at $2,031.43/oz, at 4.02am GMT. US gold futures were down 0.2% at $2,038.20.
The US consumer price index (CPI) data is due at 1230 GMT. Economists polled by Reuters expect a 5.5% year-on-year increase in core consumer prices for April.
If the US inflation remains moderately controlled, it may lead to a pause in Fed rate hikes, which will weaken the dollar and support gold, said Hareesh V, the research head at Geojit Financial Services.
Markets are now pricing in an 83% chance of the US central bank holding rates at their current level in June.
On Tuesday, Fed governor Philip Jefferson said the US economy is slowing in an “orderly fashion”, while New York Fed president John Williams said it is too soon to say whether the central bank is done raising interest rates.
Though gold is considered a hedge against inflation, rising interest rates dull non-yielding bullion’s appeal.
The weak outlook for the US currency and yields reignite the safe-haven status of gold, Hareesh said.
“Worries over the global economy and demand-supply outlook may also support the commodity in the near future,” Hareesh said.
Investors are also closely watching the developments surrounding the US debt ceiling.
President Joe Biden and top legislators agreed on Tuesday to further talks aimed at breaking a deadlock over raising the $31.4-trillion US debt limit, with just three weeks before the country may be forced into an unprecedented default.
According to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao, spot gold may retrace the $2,019/oz-$2,024/oz range.
Spot silver fell 0.2% to $25.58/oz, platinum edged 0.1% higher to $1,106.11, while palladium slipped 0.2% to $1,566.85.
Reuters
Asian shares battle ahead of US CPI data
Oil prices dip as markets await US inflation data
Weak Chinese trade figures push global share markets down
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.