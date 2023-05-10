The US inventory build, along with lower crude imports and April’s softer export growth in China, worsened worries about global oil demand
The opportunity is there for Britain’s new king and his heirs to reshape the institution and give it a more modern and relevant role
Malegapuru Makgoba tells Scopa de Ruyter’s privately funded investigation occurred when the utility was ‘besieged by corruption and not getting any mileage from law enforcement’
Ekurhuleni ANC sets out 10 conditions the EFF should meet in exchange for support in budget vote in the troubled metro
The taxi financier and second-hand car dealer hopes its SA Taxi unit will be profitable again in 2024
DebtBusters says those seeking help spend about two-thirds of their monthly income on servicing debt
The unlisted payments and fintech assets of Prosus, including PayU, are worth about $4bn
The lack of specialists and other health workers is reaching crucial levels as India becomes the world’s most populous country
Fifteen players invited, but excludes Stormers players who are preparing for the URC semifinal
Ban on private jets could set a precedent, but will barely scratch the surface of aviation emissions
The rand extended losses on Tuesday morning, while the JSE was slightly firmer amid mixed global peers as investors brace for US consumer inflation data later.
The local currency is flirting with its worst level seen since the height of Covid-19 pandemic in May 2020 amid broad-based risk-off sentiment...
Rand heads for weakest level since height of Covid-19
The worsening power crisis and fears of a total grid collapse are also not helping the currency, one analyst says
