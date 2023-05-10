Markets

Rand heads for weakest level since height of Covid-19

The worsening power crisis and fears of a total grid collapse are also not helping the currency, one analyst says

10 May 2023 - 12:05 Lindiwe Tsobo

The rand extended losses on Tuesday morning, while the JSE was slightly firmer amid mixed global peers as investors brace for US consumer inflation data later.

The local currency is flirting with its worst level seen since the height of Covid-19 pandemic in May 2020 amid broad-based risk-off sentiment...

