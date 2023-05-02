Markets

WATCH: SA should not waste the gold boom

Business Day TV spoke to Hilary Joffe, editor at large for Business Day

02 May 2023 - 16:33 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV
Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV

The world’s central banks seem to be showing a new appetite for gold, particularly emerging markets’ central banks. The World Gold Council reports that 2022 was a record year for gold demand, and central bank purchases saw a record high of more than 1,000 tonnes.

Business Day TV spoke to Hilary Joffe, editor at large for Business Day, to dig into how SA should be nurturing its gold industry to make the most of the trend.

