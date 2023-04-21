Gold prices soften as Fed signals rate hike

Losses on Friday stabilised after news that the eurozone economic recovery gathered pace this month
BEE won’t reduce poverty and unemployment – rapid economic growth will
The FirstRand-owned retail bank says clients are accessing student loans for family members’ education as well as their own career development
Deputy president wants Salga framework to be strengthened, with emphasis on service delivery
‘We’re adjusting the label to be ‘publicly funded’, which I think is perhaps not too objectionable,’ Elon Musk said earlier this week
Governor says South Africans must accept we cannot have enough of everything and trade-offs must be made that will be difficult
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
She has defied all the odds, including predictions that she would never be a sportsperson
But in 2019 the Renault Megane RS Trophy R went 4 seconds faster than Honda. We explain the conflicting times
Bengaluru — Gold prices drifted lower on Friday as the dollar steadied, though soft US economic data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve would pause its tightening cycle after delivering one more rate hike next month.
Spot gold was down 0.1% at $2,001.75/oz at 3.42am GMT, after rising 1% on Thursday. US gold futures fell 0.3% to $2,013.70.
Gold prices have been moderating in the absence of real incoming news flow and “we really need to see some bigger pieces of information to give it that directional conviction”, said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.
Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased moderately last week, suggesting the labour market was gradually slowing.
Separately, a report showed factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region plunged to the lowest in nearly three years in April.
“Gold pushed back above $2,000/oz as the weaker economic outlook is enticing safe-haven buying,” ANZ said in a note.
Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester said on Thursday the US central bank still has more interest rate increases ahead of it, but noted the aggressive move to boost the borrowing cost over the last year to quash high inflation is nearing its end.
The CME FedWatch tool shows that markets are pricing in an 82.1% chance of a 25 basis point hike in May, which underpinned the dollar and made bullion less affordable for overseas buyers. The greenback eyed its first weekly gain in more than a month.
Rate hikes raise the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing gold.
The purchasing managers’ index data due later in the day will be “an interesting window into what’s going on, then another big break until we see the US GDP and PCE [personal consumption expenditures] numbers next week,” Spivak said.
Spot silver dipped 0.3% to $25.22/oz, while platinum was flat at $1,093.33 and palladium rose 0.5% to $1,594.26.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold prices soften as Fed signals rate hike
Spot gold falls as markets expect a 25 basis point hike in May
Bengaluru — Gold prices drifted lower on Friday as the dollar steadied, though soft US economic data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve would pause its tightening cycle after delivering one more rate hike next month.
Spot gold was down 0.1% at $2,001.75/oz at 3.42am GMT, after rising 1% on Thursday. US gold futures fell 0.3% to $2,013.70.
Gold prices have been moderating in the absence of real incoming news flow and “we really need to see some bigger pieces of information to give it that directional conviction”, said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.
Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased moderately last week, suggesting the labour market was gradually slowing.
Separately, a report showed factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region plunged to the lowest in nearly three years in April.
“Gold pushed back above $2,000/oz as the weaker economic outlook is enticing safe-haven buying,” ANZ said in a note.
Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester said on Thursday the US central bank still has more interest rate increases ahead of it, but noted the aggressive move to boost the borrowing cost over the last year to quash high inflation is nearing its end.
The CME FedWatch tool shows that markets are pricing in an 82.1% chance of a 25 basis point hike in May, which underpinned the dollar and made bullion less affordable for overseas buyers. The greenback eyed its first weekly gain in more than a month.
Rate hikes raise the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing gold.
The purchasing managers’ index data due later in the day will be “an interesting window into what’s going on, then another big break until we see the US GDP and PCE [personal consumption expenditures] numbers next week,” Spivak said.
Spot silver dipped 0.3% to $25.22/oz, while platinum was flat at $1,093.33 and palladium rose 0.5% to $1,594.26.
Reuters
Gold prices edge up as dollar eases
Gold slips off year high as investors mull US rate hike moves
Gold rally continues on softer dollar
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gold slips as dollar rebounds and Fed rate hike looms
Gold loses ground as focus turns to central banks’ rate moves
Traders shift focus to Fed rate cycle, easing away from US banking stress
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.