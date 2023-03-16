Markets

US stocks close higher as banks to inject $30bn into First Republic

First Republic Bank shares reverse course and turn higher

16 March 2023 - 22:43 David Carnevali
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the US, March 15 2023. Picture: ANDREW KELLY/REUTERS
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the US, March 15 2023. Picture: ANDREW KELLY/REUTERS

New York — A strong rebound by financials helped Wall Street's main indices close firmly positive on Thursday, after media reports said some of the country's largest lenders were in talks to aid First Republic Bank.

The technology sector also contributed to the gains, helping to boost the Nasdaq Composite to its strongest performance since February 2 2022.

The latest twist in the regional banks saga came on the heels of a 50 basis point (bps) rate hike by the European Central Bank, which earlier in the day had dampened investor sentiment already hurt by fears of a banking crisis.

Eleven financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley, confirmed earlier reports they would deposit up to $30bn into First Republic Bank’s coffers to stabilise the lender, according to several reports.

“Banks are looking out for one another,” said Huntington Private Bank chief investment officer, John Augustine. “We had two outliers go down and now they want to save what is considered a more mainstream bank.”

Shares of JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley advanced, while the possibility of a rescue buoyed First Republic Bank.

The positive sentiment spread to some of the other regional lenders, with Alliance Bancorp posting strong gains.

The KBW regional banking index and the S&P 500 banking index both rebounded from negative territory to close higher.

Concerns about banks have rattled the stock market in recent days after the collapse of SVB Financial fuelled contagion fears.

Meanwhile, US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said the US banking system remains sound and Americans can feel confident that their deposits will be there when needed.

US-listed shares of Credit Suisse advanced after the bank secured a credit line of up to $54bn from the Swiss National Bank to shore up liquidity and investor confidence.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 68.67 points, or 1.76%, to end at 3,960.60 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 283.85 points, or 2.48%, to 11,717.90. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 377.34 points, or 1.18%, to 32,251.91.

Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, pointing to continued labour market strength, which could persuade the Fed to keep raising rates further.

Weak retail sales figures, as well as data showing a downward trend in producer inflation, on Wednesday had bolstered bets of a small rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its meet concluding on March 22.

Money markets are still largely pricing in a 25 bps rate hike by the Fed at its March 22 policy announcement.

Facebook parent Meta Platforms and Snapchat operator Snap  climbed after the US administration threatened to impose a ban on rival TikTok.

Reuters 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE plunges as banking sell-off ...
Markets
2.
JSE lifts as markets attempt a rebound
Markets
3.
Gold retreats from five-week high as investors ...
Markets
4.
Oil rebounds from 15-month lows as Credit Suisse ...
Markets
5.
Credit Suisse fears rock Asian stocks; gold and ...
Markets

Related Articles

MARKET WRAP: JSE muted as relative calm prevails

Markets

WATCH: Digital assets digest collapse of major US banks

Markets

Credit Suisse lifeline helps global markets rise

Markets

SA stocks lose nearly R1-trillion in longest slide since 2018

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.