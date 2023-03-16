Eleven large US banks step in to shore up First Republic Bank’s coffers to stabilise the lender
The JSE was little changed on Thursday as investors paused for breath after Credit Suisse was handed a lifeline, bringing a measure of calm to the markets.
Credit Suisse announced it secured $54bn from the Swiss National Bank to alleviate short-term liquidity issues, leading to a rebound in its shares after they plunged to a record low on Wednesday when the Saudi National Bank, Credit Suisse’s largest investor, said it would not provide additional assistance. ..
MARKET WRAP: JSE muted as relative calm prevails
News of Credit Suisse lifeline steadies investors’ nerves, but analysts warn that further uncertainty and volatility is likely
