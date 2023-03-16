Markets

CRYPTO CHAT

WATCH: Digital assets digest collapse of major US banks

Business Day TV speaks to Luno’s SA country manager, Christo de Wit

16 March 2023 - 21:09
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The collapse of big US banking players in the crypto industry, like Silvergate and Signature has left investors on edge. Business Day TV caught up with Luno’s SA country manager, Christo de Wit, for more perspective on the impact this had on cryptocurrencies.

Or listen to full audio

