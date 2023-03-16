Credit Suisse lifeline helps global markets rise

Eleven large US banks step in to shore up First Republic Bank’s coffers to stabilise the lender
Plan to bypass control of sulphur dioxide emissions will result in many deaths
President has ordered SA's security forces to ensure protests remain peaceful
Business Day TV spoke to minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
The weak rand is expected to give SA’s biggest cement maker a reprieve in the coming year
Results of the survey are one of many factors that the MPC uses to decide on the interest rate
When the focus shifts to solutions integrating communities, immense possibilities arise
Khalifa Haftar’s army suggests rebels from Chad may have stolen the barrels and then abandoned them
A win on Saturday could put SuperSport United in pole position to claim the runners-up spot
The premium Champagne is housed in expensive carbon-fibre bottles
London — European markets rebounded on Thursday, as a Sf50bn ($53.94bn) lifeline for beleaguered lender Credit Suisse teed traders up for an European Central Bank interest rate decision later.
Credit Suisse’s shares leapt more than 20% and the main European indexes and Swiss franc all rose about 1% in early trading, after the Swiss National Bank and financial regulator, FINMA, took action late on Wednesday.
The SNB confirmed on Thursday that it will provide “liquidity” to the lender. Credit Suisse, which said it is taking “decisive action”, will borrow up to Sf50bn from one of the world’s leading central banks.
Europe’s bank shares bounced 2.3% having suffered their steepest one-day drop in more than a year the previous session, while bond traders were selling safe-haven government bonds again ahead of the ECB rate decision later.
ECB president Christine Lagarde has been widely signalling a 50 basis point hike, but the last week of turmoil, which has also seen two US banks collapse, means markets now see it as roughly a 50/50 call between 50 bps and 25 bps.
“I worry that the ECB is not going to pay enough attention to this risk (banking sector problems) and that could be a mistake,” said Stefan Gerlach, chief economist at EFG Bank in Zurich and a former deputy governor at Ireland’s central bank.
The last week demonstrates what happens when major central banks like the US Federal Reserve and the ECB raise interest rates by hundreds of basis points in a short period of time, he added.
“Whenever you do something that large, you know there is a risk waiting somewhere in the financial system,” Gerlach said. “It is like stretching a rubber band, if you keep stretching it, is it going to break?”
Germany's two-year bond yield, which is highly sensitive to rate expectations, was last up 16 basis points (bps) at 2.55% having plunged 54 bps on Wednesday in what had been a market-wide scramble for safety.
Overnight, Asian shares had fallen around 1% but it was largely a catch-up move and had none of the frenzy witnessed in Europe the previous day.
Wall Street futures were also pointing to a steady start there later while demand had dropped for both the dollar and gold, the traditional go-to plays for investors during market turbulence.
Contagion
Many investors though said it was far too early to give the all clear.
JPMorgan analysts said the loan from the SNB would not be enough to soothe investor concerns and the “status quo was no longer an option”, leaving a takeover for Credit Suisse as the most likely outcome.
“I think we're getting into the hard hat territory again,” said Damian Rooney, a dealer at Perth stockbroker Argonaut.
“The word contagion is knocking about...we're getting fear across the whole board here,” he said. “The trouble is with the unwinding — you don't know what you don't know.”
MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1% to its lowest this year. Japan's bank shares, which are also seen as vulnerable to interest rate rises, recovered some even deeper early losses but still ended down 3.25%.
Two-year US Treasuries are eying their best week since 1987 and yields, which fall when prices rise, are down more than 66 basis points since Friday.
The euro last stood 0.3% higher at $1.0612 and the Swiss franc was up 0.9% at 0.9267 to the dollar. The preference for safety was still supporting the yen which was up 0.4% at 132.89 per dollar in London trading.
Oil prices also clawed back some ground after sliding to 15-month lows in the previous session. Brent crude futures were up 60 cents or 0.8% to $74.29 per barrel while West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) rose to $68.08 a barrel.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Credit Suisse lifeline helps global markets rise
Bond traders are selling safe-haven government bonds again ahead of the ECB rate decision on Thursday
London — European markets rebounded on Thursday, as a Sf50bn ($53.94bn) lifeline for beleaguered lender Credit Suisse teed traders up for an European Central Bank interest rate decision later.
Credit Suisse’s shares leapt more than 20% and the main European indexes and Swiss franc all rose about 1% in early trading, after the Swiss National Bank and financial regulator, FINMA, took action late on Wednesday.
The SNB confirmed on Thursday that it will provide “liquidity” to the lender. Credit Suisse, which said it is taking “decisive action”, will borrow up to Sf50bn from one of the world’s leading central banks.
Europe’s bank shares bounced 2.3% having suffered their steepest one-day drop in more than a year the previous session, while bond traders were selling safe-haven government bonds again ahead of the ECB rate decision later.
ECB president Christine Lagarde has been widely signalling a 50 basis point hike, but the last week of turmoil, which has also seen two US banks collapse, means markets now see it as roughly a 50/50 call between 50 bps and 25 bps.
“I worry that the ECB is not going to pay enough attention to this risk (banking sector problems) and that could be a mistake,” said Stefan Gerlach, chief economist at EFG Bank in Zurich and a former deputy governor at Ireland’s central bank.
The last week demonstrates what happens when major central banks like the US Federal Reserve and the ECB raise interest rates by hundreds of basis points in a short period of time, he added.
“Whenever you do something that large, you know there is a risk waiting somewhere in the financial system,” Gerlach said. “It is like stretching a rubber band, if you keep stretching it, is it going to break?”
Germany's two-year bond yield, which is highly sensitive to rate expectations, was last up 16 basis points (bps) at 2.55% having plunged 54 bps on Wednesday in what had been a market-wide scramble for safety.
Overnight, Asian shares had fallen around 1% but it was largely a catch-up move and had none of the frenzy witnessed in Europe the previous day.
Wall Street futures were also pointing to a steady start there later while demand had dropped for both the dollar and gold, the traditional go-to plays for investors during market turbulence.
Contagion
Many investors though said it was far too early to give the all clear.
JPMorgan analysts said the loan from the SNB would not be enough to soothe investor concerns and the “status quo was no longer an option”, leaving a takeover for Credit Suisse as the most likely outcome.
“I think we're getting into the hard hat territory again,” said Damian Rooney, a dealer at Perth stockbroker Argonaut.
“The word contagion is knocking about...we're getting fear across the whole board here,” he said. “The trouble is with the unwinding — you don't know what you don't know.”
MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1% to its lowest this year. Japan's bank shares, which are also seen as vulnerable to interest rate rises, recovered some even deeper early losses but still ended down 3.25%.
Two-year US Treasuries are eying their best week since 1987 and yields, which fall when prices rise, are down more than 66 basis points since Friday.
The euro last stood 0.3% higher at $1.0612 and the Swiss franc was up 0.9% at 0.9267 to the dollar. The preference for safety was still supporting the yen which was up 0.4% at 132.89 per dollar in London trading.
Oil prices also clawed back some ground after sliding to 15-month lows in the previous session. Brent crude futures were up 60 cents or 0.8% to $74.29 per barrel while West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) rose to $68.08 a barrel.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
JSE lifts as markets attempt a rebound
Credit Suisse fears rock Asian stocks; gold and dollar soar
Gold retreats from five-week high as investors seek banking sector clarity
Oil rebounds from 15-month lows as Credit Suisse given lifeline
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.