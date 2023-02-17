World / Americas

Ecuador mixes seized cocaine with cement, and a new building material is born

Hundreds of blocks of cocaine hydrochloride and coca paste arrive each week at a waste treatment plant to be broken down along with glass, expired medicines and even oil waste

17 February 2023 - 17:47 Yuri Garcia and Alexandra Valencia
Workers mix seized cocaine and coca paste with industrial waste to produce cement slurry to be used in a construction, at a waste treatment plant, at an undisclosed location, in Ecuador February 10 2023. Picture: REUTERS/KAREN TORO.
Workers mix seized cocaine and coca paste with industrial waste to produce cement slurry to be used in a construction, at a waste treatment plant, at an undisclosed location, in Ecuador February 10 2023. Picture: REUTERS/KAREN TORO.

Quito, Ecuador — Huge quantities of seized drugs in Ecuador are presenting the Andean country with an unlikely new construction material: cocaine.

Under President Guillermo Lasso, a conservative former banker, Ecuador has ramped up efforts to fight gangs who use the country as a transit point for shipping cocaine to the US and Europe.

The amount of drugs seized in Ecuador almost doubled in 2021 versus the previous year to more than 210 tonnes, mostly cocaine, according to the country's police.

Though seizures in 2022 dropped slightly, they remained high and quantities exceed the available space at 27 police warehouses where the drug is kept before being destroyed, officials said.

The record amounts also exceed the capacity of the ovens normally used for incineration, Edmundo Mera, undersecretary for drug control at Ecuador’s interior ministry, told Reuters.

Now the country is using some of the excess cocaine in construction materials.

Using the so-called encapsulation method, with support from the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Ecuador, pulverises seized bricks of cocaine in industrial machines with other refuse at a waste disposal plant before mixing the resulting fine powder with cement, sand and water to create concrete platforms.

“Our focus was that we took this process (encapsulation) and we did it big, perhaps out of desperation to make good on destroying the drugs,” Mera said.

Hundreds of blocks of cocaine hydrochloride and coca paste seized from across Ecuador arrive each week at a waste treatment plant on the outskirts of the capital Quito to be broken down along with glass, expired medicines and even oil waste, technicians said.

The powder is then mixed with other materials to produce a cement slurry for use in construction.

As the slurry sets, it reacts with the other material present to form a stable, hard and impenetrable matrix which prevents the cocaine from seeping into the ground or being recovered, according to the UN office.

Ecuadorean authorities are using this process to fill a 15m-deep hole with layers of the concrete, which will later form a warehouse floor in the plant — which cannot be named for security reasons.

Once this hole is filled with the cocaine-laced concrete, another one is waiting to have the process repeated. There are currently no plans to use the encapsulated cocaine for other infrastructure projects.

So far about 350 tonnes of crushed cocaine and coca paste — a cocaine precursor — seized between 2021 and 2022 have been used to fill the hole, according to plant technicians.

It can take about 12 hours to incinerate a tonne of cocaine but it takes less than three hours to encapsulate the same amount, according to Pablo Ramirez, Ecuador's director of anti-drug investigation.

The procedure is helping to free up police drug collection centres. A total of 83 tonnes of cocaine are waiting to be encapsulated.

"This procedure is cheaper, takes less time and doesn't affect the environment," Ramirez told Reuters. 

Reuters

Babylon: An orgiastic paean to the dying days of the silent era

Damien Chazelle's film takes viewers deep into the bowels of early Hollywood
Life
4 weeks ago

Legal cannabis raises issues for US companies

Firms face challenge of balancing workplace safety and legalisation of some drugs
Companies
4 months ago

Organised crime poses existential threat to SA, warns global crime body

Organised crime often lies behind and connects seemingly disparate criminal incidents that take place every day, says Global Initiative Against ...
News
4 months ago

Drug abuse above global averages in West and Central Africa

The findings were part of the UNODC’s 2022 World Drug Report presented in Ivory Coast
World
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Japan and Taiwan may share intelligence on ...
World / Asia
2.
Volodymyr Zelensky will not back down, and ...
World / Europe
3.
Witnesses in Trump election probe may have lied, ...
World / Americas
4.
New Zealand counts the cost of Cyclone Gabrielle
World / Asia
5.
Governments reconsider their opposition to avian ...
World

Related Articles

The Shards: A dark and troubled dream about Los Angeles in the ’80s

Life / Books

JAMIE CARR: Climate change snow joke for ski fields

Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

Legal cannabis raises issues for US companies

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.