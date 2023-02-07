Markets

Oil rises on optimism over China outlook

07 February 2023 - 07:23 Sudarshan Varadhan
Picture: 123RF/EVGENII BASHTA
Picture: 123RF/EVGENII BASHTA

Singapore — Oil prices rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, driven by optimism about recovering demand in China and concerns over supply shortages after the shutdown of an export terminal after an earthquake in Turkey.

Brent crude futures rose 82c, or 1.01%, to $81.81 a barrel by 3am GMT, while West Texas Intermediate futures rose 82c, or 1.11%, to $74.93 a barrel.

“Crude prices are rising on expectations that China’s recovery will take hold and on supply outages from the earthquake that devastated Turkey,” Oanda analyst Edward Moya said.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects half of this year’s global oil demand growth to come from China, the agency’s chief said on Sunday, adding that jet fuel demand was surging.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, raised prices for its flagship crude for Asian buyers for the first time in six months amid expectations of oil demand recovery, especially from China.

Operations at Turkey’s oil export terminal in Ceyhan were halted after an earthquake hit the region. The BTC terminal, which exports 1-million barrels a day of Azeri crude, will be closed from February 6-8.

Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at ANZ bank in Sydney, also pointed to the shutdown of the 535,000-barrels per day phase 1 of the Johan Sverdrup oilfield in Norway’s area of the North Sea as a major driver of prices.

The oil markets will closely watch the US Federal Reserve’s chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Wednesday, analysts said. Interest rate hikes typically strengthen the dollar, which could make crude more expensive for non-American buyers.

“The rebound in oil prices is more like a cautious move ahead of Powell’s speech, when the Fed chair may provide more clues on the future rate hike path,” Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets, said.

Reuters

JSE will open on Tuesday to upbeat Asian markets

Internet giant Tencent is in the green which should boost Naspers and Prosus on the local bourse
Markets
2 hours ago

Gold price rises as dollar inches lower

Traders await US Fed chair’s speech for hints about future rate path
Markets
2 hours ago

Asia stocks steady after day of steep losses

Dollar strong as markets reassess rates outlook
Markets
1 hour ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Turkey’s lira slips to record low after earthquake
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand at worst level in six weeks as ...
Markets
3.
World stocks fall on interest rate fears, strong ...
Markets
4.
JSE and rand slide as investors digest strong US ...
Markets
5.
JSE faces tough start as Tencent declines
Markets

Related Articles

Oil recovers from three-week lows

Markets

Oil edges up on upbeat Chinese demand outlook

Markets

Oil edges higher but on track for weekly loss

Markets

Oil rebound: Dollar weakness and Opec+ keep prices afloat

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.