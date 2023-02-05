Markets

WATCH: Rand erases Fed gains

Business Day TV speaks to RMB’s Shehnila Khan

05 February 2023 - 15:47
Picture: 123RF/UFUK ZIVANA
Picture: 123RF/UFUK ZIVANA

Despite a more dovish tone from the Federal Reserve, the rand continues to remain volatile. The local unit is trading above the R17 mark to the dollar, as factors such as load-shedding continue to weigh on sentiment. Business Day TV spoke to RMB’s Shehnila Khan for more insight on the currency scene.

