Business Day TV speaks to Michelle Noth of 10X Investments
The ETF market has started 2023 on a high note as inflows picked up in January. During the first month of the year emerging equity and debt markets raked inflows worth $1.1bn per day. Business Day TV spoke to Michelle Noth of 10X Investments for more detail on the factors driving activity in that space.
WATCH: ETF inflows pick up in 2023
