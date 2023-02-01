Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: ETF inflows pick up in 2023

Business Day TV speaks to Michelle Noth of 10X Investments

01 February 2023 - 23:48
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

The ETF market has started 2023 on a high note as inflows picked up in January. During the first month of the year emerging equity and debt markets raked inflows worth $1.1bn per day. Business Day TV spoke to Michelle Noth of 10X Investments for more detail on the factors driving activity in that space.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

