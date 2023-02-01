Business Day TV speaks to Michelle Noth of 10X Investments
Several listed South African clothing retailers have released trading updates in recent days, and all of them are surprisingly strong.
Tobacconists say restrictions on advertising and the display of products will pile pressure on small businesses
The DA’s upcoming provincial congress is crucial as it will determine the leadership to go toe-to-toe with the ANC in Gauteng
The SA Canegrowers group says the industry has not had any engagement with the government, and has been unable to ask for justification for the tax increase
Business Day TV speaks to International Monetary Fund’s Max Alier
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Haley’s 2024 presidential challenge, to be announced on February 15, will pit her against presumptive front-runner Donald Trump
Qualification is no longer entirely in national cricket squad’s hands after Wednesday night’s 59-run defeat to England
You could own this SLR McLaren Stirling Moss if you have at least R55m handy
SA is experiencing a power crisis that is weighing on the economy. Business Day TV spoke to Alan Dickson, CEO of Reunert, for a look at how the group is handling the impact of load-shedding, and whether its investment in alternative energy is paying off.
WATCH: SA’s power crisis — investing in alternative energy
Business Day TV speaks to Alan Dickson, CEO of Reunert
SA is experiencing a power crisis that is weighing on the economy. Business Day TV spoke to Alan Dickson, CEO of Reunert, for a look at how the group is handling the impact of load-shedding, and whether its investment in alternative energy is paying off.
