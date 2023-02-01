Companies

WATCH: SA’s power crisis — investing in alternative energy

Business Day TV speaks to Alan Dickson, CEO of Reunert

01 February 2023 - 23:54
Picture: 123RF/LOVELYDAY12

SA is experiencing a power crisis that is weighing on the economy. Business Day TV spoke to Alan Dickson, CEO of Reunert, for a look at how the group is handling the impact of load-shedding, and whether its investment in alternative energy is paying off.

