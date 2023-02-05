Ramaphosa asks Mabuza to remain at his post, for now

The rand continues to face numerous risks, including ongoing load-shedding
Build One SA has 10 policies it believes can transform SA
The president has asked his second in command to remain in his position until his “departure and transition” are finalised
The deputy president remains in his role despite not winning any position at the ANC's elective conference in December
After a 54-year run, Boeing has ended production of the 747
New orders slumped due to load-shedding, which also disrupted supply chains and curtailed business activity, according to survey respondents
The Entrepreneurial SME airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm, starting February 7, on Channel 412
The Pope, the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Church of Scotland Moderator are on a "pilgrimage of peace" that will also honour liberation hero John Garang
It could pay off in much needed advertising exposure for SA
The revisions include an improved operating system, better handling and new colours inside and out
President Cyril Ramaphosa has not accepted deputy president David Mabuza’s resignation, for now.
Instead, Ramaphosa has asked his second in command to remain in his position until the management of his “departure and transition” is finalised.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya on Sunday said: “Deputy President Mabuza has expressed his desire to step down from his position, following the outcome of the governing party's leadership elections in December 2022.
“However, President Ramaphosa has requested the deputy president to remain in his role until such time the modalities of his departure and transition have been finalised.”
Ramaphosa finally broke his silence on the matter after Mabuza told mourners at a funeral service in Mpumalanga on Saturday that the president had “accepted” his resignation and that an announcement on his departure was looming.
The dramatic turn of events takes place days before Ramaphosa delivers his state of the nation address in Cape Town on Thursday. The swearing-in of ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile as MP, is expected to take place on Monday.
Mabuza - who was absent at a critical two-day cabinet lekgotla chaired by Rampahosa this past week and was last seen publicly at the ANC elective conference in December - said he had agreed with Ramaphosa that he must step down to allow Mashatile to take over.
“I have spoken to the president and told him I am stepping down. So I must also tell you, because this is my home, so that you are not surprised. You must hear it from me not from anyone else,” Mabuza said.
“I think very soon the president will make that announcement that Mabuza has resigned. Him and I have agreed,” he said.
Mabuza said he had always maintained he would respect Ramaphosa and his office which he believes he has done.
“I made a promise to you that I will respect the president until I leave office, so I am out and I hope those who remain in government will respect him,” said Mabuza
TimesLIVE reported recently that it had learnt there had been a series of engagements between Mabuza and Ramaphosa ahead of an imminent cabinet reshuffle.
Mabuza apparently told Ramaphosa he preferred for there to be alignment between leadership positions in the ANC and government.
“While there is no pronouncement by the president on any changes in the executive, the deputy president has, within the context of ANC leadership changes, taken a considered view that it is important to align party leadership roles with government responsibilities,” the office of the deputy president told TimesLIVE.
“To this end, he has engaged the president on his intention to resign to foster leadership synergies and cohesion both in the party and the state. The deputy president is awaiting a decision to that effect.”
TimesLIVE also reported that several members of the ANC's national executive committee (NEC), including those serving in Ramaphosa's cabinet, had insisted Mabuza had already resigned and not just communicated his intention to vacate office.
It was however agreed, according to insiders, that Mabuza’s resignation should not be announced until Mashatile has been sworn in as an MP, to allow him to take over as deputy president.
The president appoints his deputy from serving MPs.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Ramaphosa asks Mabuza to remain at his post, for now
The president has asked his second in command to remain in his position until his “departure and transition” are finalised
President Cyril Ramaphosa has not accepted deputy president David Mabuza’s resignation, for now.
Instead, Ramaphosa has asked his second in command to remain in his position until the management of his “departure and transition” is finalised.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya on Sunday said: “Deputy President Mabuza has expressed his desire to step down from his position, following the outcome of the governing party's leadership elections in December 2022.
“However, President Ramaphosa has requested the deputy president to remain in his role until such time the modalities of his departure and transition have been finalised.”
Ramaphosa finally broke his silence on the matter after Mabuza told mourners at a funeral service in Mpumalanga on Saturday that the president had “accepted” his resignation and that an announcement on his departure was looming.
The dramatic turn of events takes place days before Ramaphosa delivers his state of the nation address in Cape Town on Thursday. The swearing-in of ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile as MP, is expected to take place on Monday.
Mabuza - who was absent at a critical two-day cabinet lekgotla chaired by Rampahosa this past week and was last seen publicly at the ANC elective conference in December - said he had agreed with Ramaphosa that he must step down to allow Mashatile to take over.
“I have spoken to the president and told him I am stepping down. So I must also tell you, because this is my home, so that you are not surprised. You must hear it from me not from anyone else,” Mabuza said.
“I think very soon the president will make that announcement that Mabuza has resigned. Him and I have agreed,” he said.
Mabuza said he had always maintained he would respect Ramaphosa and his office which he believes he has done.
“I made a promise to you that I will respect the president until I leave office, so I am out and I hope those who remain in government will respect him,” said Mabuza
TimesLIVE reported recently that it had learnt there had been a series of engagements between Mabuza and Ramaphosa ahead of an imminent cabinet reshuffle.
Mabuza apparently told Ramaphosa he preferred for there to be alignment between leadership positions in the ANC and government.
“While there is no pronouncement by the president on any changes in the executive, the deputy president has, within the context of ANC leadership changes, taken a considered view that it is important to align party leadership roles with government responsibilities,” the office of the deputy president told TimesLIVE.
“To this end, he has engaged the president on his intention to resign to foster leadership synergies and cohesion both in the party and the state. The deputy president is awaiting a decision to that effect.”
TimesLIVE also reported that several members of the ANC's national executive committee (NEC), including those serving in Ramaphosa's cabinet, had insisted Mabuza had already resigned and not just communicated his intention to vacate office.
It was however agreed, according to insiders, that Mabuza’s resignation should not be announced until Mashatile has been sworn in as an MP, to allow him to take over as deputy president.
The president appoints his deputy from serving MPs.
TimesLIVE
David Mabuza confirms he has resigned
Ramaphosa gives his ministers one last hearing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: How Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle plans are unfolding
Latest polls show ANC has sunk to new lows with voters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.