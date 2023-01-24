Eurozone business data whets risk appetite

S&P Global’s flash composite PMI climbed to 50.2 in January from 49.3 in December, the first time it has been above the 50 mark since June
There have been two joint exercises with Nato armed forces vs one joint exercise with the Chinese and Russian navies
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
Jordaan punts solar and says anyone considering stepping into Andre de Ruyter’s shoes as the next CEO of Eskom would have to be ‘crazy’
A narrowing of the interest-rate spread and a decrease in SA’s export commodity price index denominated in dollars affected the economy badly
Jacinda Ardern's policy framework made her a global climate champion, but critics at home say she failed to deliver fully on promises
The 33-year-old Belarussian gained aggressive revenge against in-form third seed American Jessica Pegula
Fancy driving tech and smooth operation are the highlights, and there's a new i7 electric version
London — The euro held at a nine-month top against the dollar and global equities bobbed at multi-month highs on Tuesday, after reasonable European business activity data and a slew of corporate earnings kept risk appetite buoyant.
Eurozone business activity made a surprise return to growth in January, the latest sign that the downturn in the bloc may not be as deep as feared, according to a survey.
S&P Global’s flash composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI), climbed to 50.2 in January from 49.3 in December, the first time it has been above the 50 mark since June.
Britain’s flash composite purchasing managers’ Index (PMI), however, dropped to 47.8 in January from 49.0 in December, the lowest since January 2021.
MSCI’s world index was up 0.1% and touched a 7-month high, as Europe’s broad Stoxx 600 index held steady after shares gained in the US overnight, and parts of Asia earlier in the day.
The MSCI world index is up about 7% since the start of 2023, thanks to hopes central banks globally were nearing the end of their interest-rate-rising programme as well as optimism induced by economic data.
Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.4%, underperforming the broader European market, and domestically focused mid caps gave up early gains after the PMI data to trade nearly flat.
Most markets in Asia were closed for Lunar New Year for a second day, but Japan’s Nikkei closed at a more than one-month high, recovering all its losses since the Bank of Japan's surprise policy tweak in December. Australian shares also rallied.
“We're still pretty Fed-focused right now, with the meeting coming up next week. The market is of the extremely optimistic view that there will be two rate cuts by the end of the year and I think that's what's keeping sentiment buoyed at the moment,” said Fiona Cincotta, an analyst at Cityindex.
“We’re watching US PMIs today,” she added.
The Federal Reserve’s rate-setting committee begins its two-day meeting on February 1. Inflation has started to come down in recent months, and signs the US economy is slowing could lead the Fed to start thinking about its next steps after a slew of rate hikes last year.
The day’s heavyweight on the corporate earnings front is Microsoft which will report its earnings after market close.
Results both in the US and Europe will help guide investors about whether the renewed optimism about the economy that has buoyed equities in recent weeks is grounded in reality.
Those hopes of a better economic outlook in Europe, have also affected currency markets, and, along with suggestions the US Federal Reserve is slowing rate hikes more quickly than European Central Bank, have continued to support the euro and other neighbouring currencies.
The European common currency was steady at $1.0865, just off its nine-month high of $1.0927 hit a day before. Sterling turned negative after the British data and lost 0.25% to $1.234, retreating from Monday’s seven-month high.
That left the dollar index at 102.04 , around a six-month low.
Government bonds globally gained a little with the benchmark US 10-year treasury yield down three basis points to 3.4913%. Germany’s 10 year yield was down one basis point to 2.18%.
Yields move inversely to prices.
Oil largely held onto recent gains from optimism around China’s reopening. Brent crude was down 0.1% at $88.1, just off Monday's near eight-week high of $89.09.
Gold was up 0.2%, having earlier hit a new nine-month top, as the precious metal continued to be helped by the weaker dollar.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Eurozone business data whets risk appetite
S&P Global’s flash composite PMI climbed to 50.2 in January from 49.3 in December, the first time it has been above the 50 mark since June
London — The euro held at a nine-month top against the dollar and global equities bobbed at multi-month highs on Tuesday, after reasonable European business activity data and a slew of corporate earnings kept risk appetite buoyant.
Eurozone business activity made a surprise return to growth in January, the latest sign that the downturn in the bloc may not be as deep as feared, according to a survey.
S&P Global’s flash composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI), climbed to 50.2 in January from 49.3 in December, the first time it has been above the 50 mark since June.
Britain’s flash composite purchasing managers’ Index (PMI), however, dropped to 47.8 in January from 49.0 in December, the lowest since January 2021.
MSCI’s world index was up 0.1% and touched a 7-month high, as Europe’s broad Stoxx 600 index held steady after shares gained in the US overnight, and parts of Asia earlier in the day.
The MSCI world index is up about 7% since the start of 2023, thanks to hopes central banks globally were nearing the end of their interest-rate-rising programme as well as optimism induced by economic data.
Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.4%, underperforming the broader European market, and domestically focused mid caps gave up early gains after the PMI data to trade nearly flat.
Most markets in Asia were closed for Lunar New Year for a second day, but Japan’s Nikkei closed at a more than one-month high, recovering all its losses since the Bank of Japan's surprise policy tweak in December. Australian shares also rallied.
“We're still pretty Fed-focused right now, with the meeting coming up next week. The market is of the extremely optimistic view that there will be two rate cuts by the end of the year and I think that's what's keeping sentiment buoyed at the moment,” said Fiona Cincotta, an analyst at Cityindex.
“We’re watching US PMIs today,” she added.
The Federal Reserve’s rate-setting committee begins its two-day meeting on February 1. Inflation has started to come down in recent months, and signs the US economy is slowing could lead the Fed to start thinking about its next steps after a slew of rate hikes last year.
The day’s heavyweight on the corporate earnings front is Microsoft which will report its earnings after market close.
Results both in the US and Europe will help guide investors about whether the renewed optimism about the economy that has buoyed equities in recent weeks is grounded in reality.
Those hopes of a better economic outlook in Europe, have also affected currency markets, and, along with suggestions the US Federal Reserve is slowing rate hikes more quickly than European Central Bank, have continued to support the euro and other neighbouring currencies.
The European common currency was steady at $1.0865, just off its nine-month high of $1.0927 hit a day before. Sterling turned negative after the British data and lost 0.25% to $1.234, retreating from Monday’s seven-month high.
That left the dollar index at 102.04 , around a six-month low.
Government bonds globally gained a little with the benchmark US 10-year treasury yield down three basis points to 3.4913%. Germany’s 10 year yield was down one basis point to 2.18%.
Yields move inversely to prices.
Oil largely held onto recent gains from optimism around China’s reopening. Brent crude was down 0.1% at $88.1, just off Monday's near eight-week high of $89.09.
Gold was up 0.2%, having earlier hit a new nine-month top, as the precious metal continued to be helped by the weaker dollar.
Reuters
JSE firmer with markets awaiting fresh catalyst for direction
Oil steady amid worry about global slowdown
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Asian equities rise on tech-heavy Nasdaq rally
Gold slightly up as dollar dips
Oil edges up on expected higher China demand
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.