S&P Global’s flash composite PMI climbed to 50.2 in January from 49.3 in December, the first time it has been above the 50 mark since June
There have been two joint exercises with Nato armed forces vs one joint exercise with the Chinese and Russian navies
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
Jordaan punts solar and says anyone considering stepping into Andre de Ruyter’s shoes as the next CEO of Eskom would have to be ‘crazy’
A narrowing of the interest-rate spread and a decrease in SA’s export commodity price index denominated in dollars affected the economy badly
Jacinda Ardern's policy framework made her a global climate champion, but critics at home say she failed to deliver fully on promises
The 33-year-old Belarussian gained aggressive revenge against in-form third seed American Jessica Pegula
Fancy driving tech and smooth operation are the highlights, and there's a new i7 electric version
The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, tracking firmer global markets in a risk-on environment, with investors awaiting fresh news for direction.
The all share stayed around the record high of above 80,000 points, with global markets buoyed by China’s economy opening and investors betting on the Federal Reserve slowing its aggressive interest rate hikes amid the slowing economy. ..
JSE firmer with markets awaiting fresh catalyst for direction
All share steady around record high of above 80,000 points
The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, tracking firmer global markets in a risk-on environment, with investors awaiting fresh news for direction.
The all share stayed around the record high of above 80,000 points, with global markets buoyed by China’s economy opening and investors betting on the Federal Reserve slowing its aggressive interest rate hikes amid the slowing economy. ..
