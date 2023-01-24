Brent crude rises 5c a barrel and WTI crude up 13c
Bengaluru — Gold prices edged up on Tuesday as the dollar weakened, while investors awaited US economic data amid hopes of slower interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,935.69 an ounce by 2.08am GMT. US gold futures were up 0.4% at $1,936.00.
The dollar index dipped 0.2%. A weaker greenback makes dollar-priced bullion more affordable for many buyers.
Investors are now focused on the US fourth-quarter GDP growth estimates due on Thursday.
“Any signs of a weaker US economy will be taken as a reason for the Fed to tighten less aggressively, and that could support gold, which would also take in safe haven flows,” Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index, said. “Disappointing numbers are likely to help gold climb above $1,960, but might not break through $2,000 in its first attempt, given the significance of the number.”
Traders are mostly pricing in a 25-basis point rate hike by the Fed at its January 31-February 1 policy meeting, after slowing its pace to 50 basis points in December after four straight 75-basis point hikes.
Lower interest rates tend to be beneficial for bullion, decreasing the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.
On the physical front, India is expected to slash the import duty on gold, which could lift retail sales by making the metal cheaper ahead of peak demand season in the world’s second-biggest bullion consumer.
Elsewhere, spot silver gained 0.4% to $23.54 an ounce. Silver is used in photovoltaic applications including solar panels. With the Chinese economy reopening and less disruption from Covid-19, it could support a consecutive year of record photovoltaic silver demand, analysts at Heraeus Precious Metals said in a note.
Platinum rose 0.8% at $1,054.88, and palladium inched up 0.6% to $1,713.88.
Reuters
Gold slightly up as dollar dips
