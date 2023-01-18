Markets

BOJ defies market expectations, keeps current stimulus measures in place

Japan’s Nikkei gained 2.5%, while the JSE all share was little changed at 79,320 points and the top 40 0.10% weaker

BL Premium
18 January 2023 - 11:18 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was little changed on Wednesday morning, while global peers were mixed, with the Bank of Japan (BOJ) in focus.

The BOJ kept its interest rate unchanged at -0.1%, but more importantly, it also decided to stick to the current yield curve control range, defying market expectations it would phase out its huge stimulus programme amid mounting inflationary pressure. The yen fell sharply weaker and bond yields lower. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.