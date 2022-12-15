‘With the right support we can go further, faster’: financing climate action in SA

Achieving the lower range of the target, which would mean reducing emission by a third by 2030, is aligned with the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5˚C by 2050, while the less ambitious target is set around limiting warming to below 2˚C.

According to Naidoo, without access to international climate finance SA would be able to achieve the less ambitious target, but to get to the lower end of the range it would need to access international finance.

Loss and damage

One of the highlights of the UN Climate Conference in Egypt in November (COP27) was the agreement reached on the need to establish a loss and damage fund.

Such a fund would aim to provide financial assistance to nations most vulnerable and affected by the effects of climate change. It may take years to iron out the details of how funds will be distributed, and where the money will come from, but it signals an important move towards providing global support from rich nations to those developing countries hit hard by climate disasters.

It is not clear yet what this might mean for SA. Brandon Abdinor, a climate advocacy lawyer at the Centre for Environmental Rights, says there is bound to be some controversy over which countries would be eligible to benefit from this mechanism as the focus, for now, seems to be on “particularly vulnerable countries”.

This, he says, can lead to some disputes about which countries are “particularly vulnerable” and which are not.

Despite the many uncertainties, the agreement on loss and damage is “not an insignificant victory” for developing countries. “It’s been advocated for, for many years, so any movement like this is good, but it’s still a far cry from what we need,” says Abdinor.

The need for such a mechanism was made clear in the aftermath of the devastating floods that affected large parts of KwaZulu-Natal in April.

Flash floods around Durban killed more than 400 people, caused R10bn in damage to infrastructure and left tens of thousands homeless.