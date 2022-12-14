Markets are ‘cautiously hoping for more dovish Fed and will pay attention to tone of rate decision’, Citadel Global director Bianca Botes says
Aligning grower and miller interests may be a model for the future of the sugar industry
SA must improve efforts to meet targets for safe water, sanitation and hygiene services, according to UN and World Health Organisation report
Provinces in last-minute negotiations to ensure their preferred candidates are elected to leadership positions at the party’s national conference
The car hire, sales and fleet management group has listed as a stand-alone company on the bourse’s main board
SA’s latest annual CPI of 7.4% in November was down from 7.6% in October, lower than the consensus forecast of 7.5%
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
Security officials regularly paint over Vladimir Ovchinnikov’s public murals under a law that makes it a crime to criticise Russia’s war in Ukraine
The 22-year-old midfielder's outstanding performances at the World Cup have caught the eye of top clubs including Barcelona
Petrol prices are set to to drop nearly R2/l and diesel by more than R3/l, says the Central Energy Fund
The JSE is facing higher Asian markets on Wednesday as the world’s markets await the latest interest-rate decision from the US Federal Reserve, while local investors await the latest domestic consumer inflation figures.
The Nikkei in Japan gained 0.67%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong 0.60% and the Shanghai composite in mainland China 0.13%...
JSE faces green screens as focus turns to Fed and local CPI
Stats SA will publish SA’s latest consumer inflation data at 10am
