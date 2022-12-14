Markets are ‘cautiously hoping for more dovish Fed and will pay attention to tone of rate decision’, Citadel Global director Bianca Botes says
The rand was little changed on Wednesday morning, while the JSE was weaker, with its global peers mixed as markets awaited the Federal Reserve policy outcome on Wednesday evening.
Analysts say the softer US consumer inflation data released on Thursday would justify the Fed’s projected 50 basis point increase in interest rates when the policymakers conclude their meeting, and that the Fed could soon signal an end to hiking rates...
Rand muted, JSE weaker as investors await Fed decision
