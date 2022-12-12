Markets

MARKET WRAP: Rand, JSE weaker as investors eye key risk events this week

Key US CPI data and interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England are likely to dominate trading this week

BL Premium
12 December 2022 - 18:13 Lindiwe Tsobo

The rand extended the previous session’s losses on Monday, weakening along with other emerging market currencies, while the JSE tracked mostly softer global markets ahead of a risk event-filled week.

This week investors will be watching key US consumer price inflation data and policy decisions from a number of central banks including the Federal Reserve...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.