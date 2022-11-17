Global markets, currencies softer as US Fed weighs inflation battle

Investors are uncertain as major bourses reflect rate-hike concerns
All indications are that inflation is flatlining or trending downwards, but spending is still weak
The special sitting to debate the report will be held before the National Assembly rises
ANC president and former health minister are both facing corruption allegations and are both in the running to become party president in December
Investec also flagged its intention to buy back up to R7bn of its own shares as part of an ongoing plan to return capital to its SA shareholder base
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Investec, Annabel Bishop
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Pakistan’s military has long been accused of manipulating the democratic process to maintain its dominance
Spread of top golfers across various systems creating chaos, he says
Vehicle company’s value plunges by $644bn this year as Musk now tends to his newest distraction
London/ Tokyo — Nagging recession and interest-rate worries had Europe’s markets spluttering on Thursday, and the pound started to sag as Britain looked to put last month’s disastrous fiscal experiment behind it with an austere-looking budget.
Trading got off to a choppy start as optimism about Siemens’ earnings and that the European Central Bank (ECB) might slow its rate hikes gave way to the selling that dogged Wall Street and Asia overnight.
That was driven by renewed Fed policymaker talk that rates could shoot up further. It meant the dollar was fractionally higher after a recent 7% slump, though Europe’s lower government debt yields suggested the bond markets were largely indifferent.
Sterling went from $1.193 to $1.1877 against the greenback in early trading in London ahead of an 11.30am GMT budget plan from the country’s new finance minister Jeremy Hunt.
He and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hope it will restore confidence after former PM Liz Truss’ unfunded tax-cut plans caused widespread panic, sent the pound to an all-time low and forced Truss to quit after just 50 days in charge.
DoubleLine portfolio manager Bill Campbell said the pound’s rebound over the last month meant the budget’s likely spending cuts were probably already priced in, though, and Britain’s experience may well be mirrored elsewhere, especially with recessions looming and an ongoing energy crisis.
“The market has basically told the UK government that it is not going to accept anything too aggressive on the fiscal-stimulus front,” Campbell said. “It seems like we are moving into a fairly risky environment,” he added, referring to likelihood that EU countries will try to front-load their borrowings next year. “I think it’s highly likely that we could see some repeats of what happened in the UK.”
Wall Street, Asia shares slump
Overnight in Asia, grim signals from Micron Technology about excess inventories and sluggish demand sent chipmaker stocks sprawling.
On Wall Street, stronger-than-expected US retail sales had suggested the Federal Reserve was unlikely to relax its battle with inflation.
That fuelled concerns about the economic outlook, with the US treasury-yield curve remaining deeply inverted in Tokyo trading and suggesting that investors are braced for recession.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.15%, with its tech stocks slipping more than 4% at one point. Mainland Chinese shares also declined, with blue chips there falling 0.5%, having ripped 10% higher this month.
Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.35% and South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.4%, each led by declines in heavyweight chip players.
Overnight, the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index slumped 4.3% after Micron said it would reduce memory-chip supply and make more cuts to its capital spending plan.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq slumped 1.5%, while the S&P 500 slid 0.8%.
However, e-mini futures indicated some respite at the reopen, pointing to barely any movement on the Nasdaq or the S&P.
Fed up
Traders will also scrutinise speeches from Fed officials on Thursday for hints about rate hikes. Regional Fed Presidents Raphael Bostic, Loretta Mester and Neel Kashkari are all due to speak.
Hawkish remarks from Fed officials overnight added to doubts about a shift in policy, with San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly — until recently one of the most dovish officials — saying a pause was off the table.
The dollar fell 0.2% against the Japanese yen on Thursday to 139.28 as it continued to trade around its lowest level for three months. It plunged 3.7% on Thursday last week when US consumer inflation data for October came in lower than expected.
The market has basically told the UK government that it is not going to accept anything too aggressive on the fiscal stimulus front-
The euro sank 0.14%, too, while the risk-sensitive Aussie dollar slipped 0.4%. and China’s yuan weakened 0.35% to 7.126 per dollar as new Covid-19 cases caused concerns that officials could order more lockdowns.
Money markets give 93% odds that the Fed will slow to a half-point rate increase on December 14, with a 7% probability of another 75-basis-point (bps) increase. Traders still see the terminal rate close to 5% by next summer, up from the current policy rate of 3.75-4%.
“Fed commentary, like the resilient spending numbers, gave little succour for anyone looking for an imminent pivot,” with caution permeating markets as a result, Ted Nugent, an economist at National Australia Bank (NAB), wrote in a client note.
US 10-year treasury yields recovered modestly from a six-week low at 3.671% hit overnight in Tokyo trading, last standing at about 3.72%, while the two-year yield consolidated near its lowest level since October 28 around 4.37%.
Gold slid 0.6% to about $1,763 an ounce against a firmer dollar.
Crude oil steadied in Europe after settling more than a dollar lower overnight, after the resumption of Russian oil shipments via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary and as rising Covid-19 cases in China weighed on sentiment.
Brent crude futures that were last at $92.30 a barrel have slipped below $92 overnight, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude hovered at $84.85 a barrel.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Global markets, currencies softer as US Fed weighs inflation battle
Investors are uncertain as major bourses reflect rate-hike concerns
London/ Tokyo — Nagging recession and interest-rate worries had Europe’s markets spluttering on Thursday, and the pound started to sag as Britain looked to put last month’s disastrous fiscal experiment behind it with an austere-looking budget.
Trading got off to a choppy start as optimism about Siemens’ earnings and that the European Central Bank (ECB) might slow its rate hikes gave way to the selling that dogged Wall Street and Asia overnight.
That was driven by renewed Fed policymaker talk that rates could shoot up further. It meant the dollar was fractionally higher after a recent 7% slump, though Europe’s lower government debt yields suggested the bond markets were largely indifferent.
Sterling went from $1.193 to $1.1877 against the greenback in early trading in London ahead of an 11.30am GMT budget plan from the country’s new finance minister Jeremy Hunt.
He and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hope it will restore confidence after former PM Liz Truss’ unfunded tax-cut plans caused widespread panic, sent the pound to an all-time low and forced Truss to quit after just 50 days in charge.
DoubleLine portfolio manager Bill Campbell said the pound’s rebound over the last month meant the budget’s likely spending cuts were probably already priced in, though, and Britain’s experience may well be mirrored elsewhere, especially with recessions looming and an ongoing energy crisis.
“The market has basically told the UK government that it is not going to accept anything too aggressive on the fiscal-stimulus front,” Campbell said. “It seems like we are moving into a fairly risky environment,” he added, referring to likelihood that EU countries will try to front-load their borrowings next year. “I think it’s highly likely that we could see some repeats of what happened in the UK.”
Wall Street, Asia shares slump
Overnight in Asia, grim signals from Micron Technology about excess inventories and sluggish demand sent chipmaker stocks sprawling.
On Wall Street, stronger-than-expected US retail sales had suggested the Federal Reserve was unlikely to relax its battle with inflation.
That fuelled concerns about the economic outlook, with the US treasury-yield curve remaining deeply inverted in Tokyo trading and suggesting that investors are braced for recession.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.15%, with its tech stocks slipping more than 4% at one point. Mainland Chinese shares also declined, with blue chips there falling 0.5%, having ripped 10% higher this month.
Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.35% and South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.4%, each led by declines in heavyweight chip players.
Overnight, the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index slumped 4.3% after Micron said it would reduce memory-chip supply and make more cuts to its capital spending plan.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq slumped 1.5%, while the S&P 500 slid 0.8%.
However, e-mini futures indicated some respite at the reopen, pointing to barely any movement on the Nasdaq or the S&P.
Fed up
Traders will also scrutinise speeches from Fed officials on Thursday for hints about rate hikes. Regional Fed Presidents Raphael Bostic, Loretta Mester and Neel Kashkari are all due to speak.
Hawkish remarks from Fed officials overnight added to doubts about a shift in policy, with San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly — until recently one of the most dovish officials — saying a pause was off the table.
The dollar fell 0.2% against the Japanese yen on Thursday to 139.28 as it continued to trade around its lowest level for three months. It plunged 3.7% on Thursday last week when US consumer inflation data for October came in lower than expected.
The euro sank 0.14%, too, while the risk-sensitive Aussie dollar slipped 0.4%. and China’s yuan weakened 0.35% to 7.126 per dollar as new Covid-19 cases caused concerns that officials could order more lockdowns.
Money markets give 93% odds that the Fed will slow to a half-point rate increase on December 14, with a 7% probability of another 75-basis-point (bps) increase. Traders still see the terminal rate close to 5% by next summer, up from the current policy rate of 3.75-4%.
“Fed commentary, like the resilient spending numbers, gave little succour for anyone looking for an imminent pivot,” with caution permeating markets as a result, Ted Nugent, an economist at National Australia Bank (NAB), wrote in a client note.
US 10-year treasury yields recovered modestly from a six-week low at 3.671% hit overnight in Tokyo trading, last standing at about 3.72%, while the two-year yield consolidated near its lowest level since October 28 around 4.37%.
Gold slid 0.6% to about $1,763 an ounce against a firmer dollar.
Crude oil steadied in Europe after settling more than a dollar lower overnight, after the resumption of Russian oil shipments via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary and as rising Covid-19 cases in China weighed on sentiment.
Brent crude futures that were last at $92.30 a barrel have slipped below $92 overnight, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude hovered at $84.85 a barrel.
Reuters
JSE faces mixed markets as Poland attack causes tension
Global markets trim losses amid relief that Polish blasts were not from Russia
JSE faces weaker Asian markets, US Fed remains hawkish
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Oil dips as worry about geopolitical tension wanes
Gold falls on stronger dollar, easing international tensions
Asia chip stocks tank, dollar strengthens on Fed forecast
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.