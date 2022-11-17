×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Gold falls on stronger dollar, easing international tensions

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,766.79 per ounce in early trade, while US gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,769.90

17 November 2022 - 07:31 Brijesh Patel
Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE
Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE

Bengaluru — Gold prices slipped on Thursday, weighed down by a strong dollar after better-than-expected US retail-sales data clouded hopes of a smaller rate hike, while safe-haven demand from latest geopolitical concerns also faded.

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,766.79 per ounce at 2.52am GMT.

US gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,769.90.

“Gold has had an excellent run, but having struggled to push above $1,790, it has succumbed to the strength of an oversold US dollar and seemingly entered a retracement,” said City Index analyst Matt Simpson.

“Gold can pull back further given the magnitude of its prior rally, which is likely to tempt profit-taking and entice a few countertrend bears around these highs.”

The dollar rose 0.2% against its rivals, making gold more expensive for other currency holders.

Data showed US retail sales increased more than expected in October, suggesting that consumer spending could help to underpin the economy in the fourth quarter and renewed expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep hiking rates.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly told CNBC it’s reasonable for the Fed to raise its policy rate to a 4.75%-5.25% range by early next year, and that pausing rate hikes is not part of the discussion.

Rising interest rates tend to dull bullion’s appeal as the metal pays no interest.

Gold prices hit a three-month peak of $1,786.35 per ounce on Tuesday, after news that Russian missiles killed two people in Poland near the Ukraine border.

However, Poland’s president said on Wednesday a missile that hit his country was probably a stray Ukrainian defence projectile, dispelling fears that it came from Russia and could widen the Ukraine crisis.

Elsewhere, spot silver dipped 0.5% to $21.36 per ounce. Platinum fell 0.5% to $1,001.20 and palladium was down 0.7% at $2,057.18. 

Reuters

Gold steady near three-month high as investors hope for smaller rate hikes

Spot gold held its ground at $1,776.73 per ounce, while US gold futures rose 0.2% at $1,780 per ounce
Markets
23 hours ago

Gold eases from three-month high as dollar, US bond yields rise

Prices posted their biggest weekly gain since March 2020 last week, after signs of cooling US inflation lifted hopes the Fed could be less hawkish on ...
Markets
3 days ago

Gold stable as investors await US inflation data

Spot gold was flat at $1,706.76 per ounce in early morning trade, while US gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,709.80
Markets
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE catches it breath after last ...
Markets
2.
Market data — November 15 2022
Markets
3.
JSE faces mixed markets as Poland attack causes ...
Markets
4.
Market data — November 16 2022
Markets
5.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.