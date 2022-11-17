JSE faces weaker Asian markets, US Fed remains hawkish

Tencent, which influences the local bourse via Naspers and Prosus jumps 9.59%
Thursday, November 17 2022
The special sitting to debate the report will be held before the National Assembly rises
ANC president and former health minister are both facing corruption allegations and are both in the running to become party president in December
Investec also flagged its intention to buy back up to R7bn of its own shares as part of an ongoing plan to return capital to its SA shareholder base
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Investec, Annabel Bishop
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
The hermit nation fired yet another ballistic missile in response to the US efforts to boost its security presence in the East Asia region
Spread of top golfers across various systems creating chaos, he says
Vehicle company’s value plunges by $644bn this year as Musk now tends to his newest distraction
The JSE is facing lower Asian markets after US markets retreated overnight, partly because of US Federal Reserve officials indicating interest-rate hikes might continue well into 2023.
The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was down 2.53%, the Shanghai composite in mainland China 1.00% and the Nikkei in Japan 0.32%. Year to date, the Hang Seng is down 23.55%, the Shanghai composite 14.96% and the Nikkei 4.64%.
Asian markets were largely affected by hawkish remarks by US Federal Reserve officials, which stoked fears that the central bank will continue to raise interest rates well into 2023.
San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said that pausing interest-rate hikes is “off the table right now, it’s not even part of the discussion”, and Kansas Fed President Esther George added to the sentiment.
New Covid-19 cases and outbreaks in mainland China added to concerns on the Hang Seng and the Shanghai composite, partly because of protests in Guangzhou about the ongoing Covid-19 protocols.
Meanwhile, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) warned that inflation may increase as demand recovers, leaving it with less room to manoeuvre with its monetary policy.
Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers and Prosus, retreated by 2.31% and has fallen by 36.62% in 2022.
Naspers is in for a R100bn payday after Chinese internet giant Tencent unveiled a plan on Wednesday to distribute its stake in Chinese food-delivery business Meituan to shareholders.
Tencent’s announcement is good news for its largest investor, Naspers, which owns the stake indirectly via its Dutch-listed e-commerce business, Prosus. Naspers has underperformed in the stock market over the past two years, shedding more than half its value as it bore the brunt of Beijing’s brutal crackdown on tech firms.
Japanese markets were weighed down by the losses on Wall Street and traders reacting to new domestic economic data showing that the trade deficit widened more than expected in October.
JSE weaker, US markets in the red
In local markets, the JSE ended weaker on Wednesday after a muted session, though market heavyweight Naspers had another solid performance in line with the rebound in technology stocks globally.
The all-share index gave up 0.54% to end at 72,607.46 points, dragged lower in part by resources and mining stocks such as Anglo American, which fell 4% to R657.60.
US markets ended in the red on Wednesday with the Nasdaq dipping 1.54%, the S&P 500 0.83% and the Dow Jones 0.12%. The Nasdaq has lost 29.36% of its value in 2022, the S&P 500 17.47% and the Dow Jones 8.29%.
Year to date, the Hang Seng is down 23.55%, the Shanghai composite 14.96% and the Nikkei 4.64%.
The October retail sales data for the world’s largest economy, released on Wednesday, were strong, but US retailer Target warned of a slowdown as consumers are under pressure after the Fed’s series of interest-rate hikes.
“Signs of shifting consumer behaviour were also evident in Walmart’s stronger-than-expected results yesterday, with the US retail giant benefiting from consumers trading down to lower-cost goods and staples,” Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) senior interest-rates strategist Nick Smyth wrote in a note.
The rand weakened by 0.33% against the dollar, trading at R17.31. The rand has depreciated by 8.50% against the greenback this year.
Commodities traded lower with the price of Brent crude decreasing 0.87% to $91.77 a barrel, platinum 0.55% to $999 and gold 0.53% to $1,762.87/oz.
In local corporate news, specialist bank and wealth manager Investec will release its interim and SA hospital group Life Healthcare its annual results.
Meanwhile, Stats SA will publish a raft of economic data on Thursday, including wholesale trade sales at 10am and motor-trade sales for September at 11.30am.
gousn@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
JSE faces weaker Asian markets, US Fed remains hawkish
Naspers is in for a bumper payday thanks to Chinese internet giant Tencent’s new plans
The JSE is facing lower Asian markets after US markets retreated overnight, partly because of US Federal Reserve officials indicating interest-rate hikes might continue well into 2023.
The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was down 2.53%, the Shanghai composite in mainland China 1.00% and the Nikkei in Japan 0.32%. Year to date, the Hang Seng is down 23.55%, the Shanghai composite 14.96% and the Nikkei 4.64%.
Asian markets were largely affected by hawkish remarks by US Federal Reserve officials, which stoked fears that the central bank will continue to raise interest rates well into 2023.
San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said that pausing interest-rate hikes is “off the table right now, it’s not even part of the discussion”, and Kansas Fed President Esther George added to the sentiment.
New Covid-19 cases and outbreaks in mainland China added to concerns on the Hang Seng and the Shanghai composite, partly because of protests in Guangzhou about the ongoing Covid-19 protocols.
Meanwhile, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) warned that inflation may increase as demand recovers, leaving it with less room to manoeuvre with its monetary policy.
Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers and Prosus, retreated by 2.31% and has fallen by 36.62% in 2022.
Naspers is in for a R100bn payday after Chinese internet giant Tencent unveiled a plan on Wednesday to distribute its stake in Chinese food-delivery business Meituan to shareholders.
Tencent’s announcement is good news for its largest investor, Naspers, which owns the stake indirectly via its Dutch-listed e-commerce business, Prosus. Naspers has underperformed in the stock market over the past two years, shedding more than half its value as it bore the brunt of Beijing’s brutal crackdown on tech firms.
Japanese markets were weighed down by the losses on Wall Street and traders reacting to new domestic economic data showing that the trade deficit widened more than expected in October.
JSE weaker, US markets in the red
In local markets, the JSE ended weaker on Wednesday after a muted session, though market heavyweight Naspers had another solid performance in line with the rebound in technology stocks globally.
The all-share index gave up 0.54% to end at 72,607.46 points, dragged lower in part by resources and mining stocks such as Anglo American, which fell 4% to R657.60.
US markets ended in the red on Wednesday with the Nasdaq dipping 1.54%, the S&P 500 0.83% and the Dow Jones 0.12%. The Nasdaq has lost 29.36% of its value in 2022, the S&P 500 17.47% and the Dow Jones 8.29%.
The October retail sales data for the world’s largest economy, released on Wednesday, were strong, but US retailer Target warned of a slowdown as consumers are under pressure after the Fed’s series of interest-rate hikes.
“Signs of shifting consumer behaviour were also evident in Walmart’s stronger-than-expected results yesterday, with the US retail giant benefiting from consumers trading down to lower-cost goods and staples,” Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) senior interest-rates strategist Nick Smyth wrote in a note.
The rand weakened by 0.33% against the dollar, trading at R17.31. The rand has depreciated by 8.50% against the greenback this year.
Commodities traded lower with the price of Brent crude decreasing 0.87% to $91.77 a barrel, platinum 0.55% to $999 and gold 0.53% to $1,762.87/oz.
In local corporate news, specialist bank and wealth manager Investec will release its interim and SA hospital group Life Healthcare its annual results.
Meanwhile, Stats SA will publish a raft of economic data on Thursday, including wholesale trade sales at 10am and motor-trade sales for September at 11.30am.
gousn@businesslive.co.za
MARKET WRAP: JSE catches it breath after last week’s rally
Global markets trim losses amid relief that Polish blasts were not from Russia
Oil changes course after drone attack on tanker
Blasts in Poland shake Asian stocks
Gold steady near three-month high as investors hope for smaller rate hikes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Oil slides on China demand worries
Market data — November 15 2022
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Will the rand’s rebound last?
Market data — November 14 2022
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.