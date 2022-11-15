Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Emergence of NGO organisations was a donor-driven form of elite capture of political space
Risk of power cuts increases if the utility struggles to run its emergency generation fleet
Party lambastes ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba for his ‘perplexing politics’
Shares of the Brazilian digital bank trade more than 15% higher
Double-cab bakkie is the first to be built after special economic zone for component suppliers was created
A number of recent reports conclude that there is an upward movement in construction activity that may have a ripple effect on the broader sector
Poland holds emergency security meeting after reports of fatal explosion
Forward was injured playing for Bayern Munich in the run-up to the tournament
Recent strength of the rand relative to the dollar is likely to keep costs below July’s all-time high, AA says
The JSE ended firmer after a see-saw session on Tuesday as investors assessed a second report in less than a week that indicated US inflation may be slowing.
The producer price index, a measure of wholesale inflation, rose 0.2% month on month in October, well below the market consensus estimate of 0.4%. The report from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics comes less than a week after better-than-expected CPI data, stoking optimism that price pressures could be easing...
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms after whipsaw session
Positive news on producer prices in the US is tempered by conflicting comments on the Fed’s possible rates strategy
