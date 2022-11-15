×

MARKET WRAP: JSE firms after whipsaw session

Positive news on producer prices in the US is tempered by conflicting comments on the Fed’s possible rates strategy

15 November 2022 - 19:36 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE ended firmer after a see-saw session on Tuesday as investors assessed a second report in less than a week that indicated US inflation may be slowing.

The producer price index, a measure of wholesale inflation, rose 0.2% month on month in October, well below the market consensus estimate of 0.4%. The report from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics comes less than a week after better-than-expected CPI data, stoking optimism that price pressures could be easing...

