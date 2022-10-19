×

Markets

MARKET WRAP: Telkom drags JSE lower while investors ponder inflation

Fixed-line and mobile operator plunges the most since listing in 2003 after announcing the collapse of talks with MTN

BL Premium
19 October 2022 - 19:51 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE ended two days of gains on Wednesday in line with European and US stock markets, as investors mulled over local and UK inflation data, and MTN’s decision to walk away from Telkom.

Telkom shares dropped the most since being listed in 2003 after the fixed-line and mobile operator said MTN had “terminated discussions” regarding a possible takeover proposal...

