×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Investors brace for more turbulence as rising rates send markets into a tailspin

JSE loses nearly 3% on Friday amid deepening fears of a global economic contraction

BL Premium
25 September 2022 - 19:20 Andries Mahlangu

Investors are bracing for what could be another turbulent start to the trading week after the JSE lost nearly 3% on Friday in its biggest one-day decline since mid-June, amid deepening fears of a global economic contraction.

Like its peers, the JSE has imploded in recent weeks after central banks in the developed markets, in particular, stepped up their fight against inflation and inflation expectations by normalising their interest rates at a faster rate than initially envisioned. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.