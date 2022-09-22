×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

Cost of living is hurting economy, says Kganyago in defence of rate hike

Hike of 75 bps takes rate back to pre-Covid level

BL Premium
22 September 2022 - 15:19 Thuletho Zwane
UPDATED 22 September 2022 - 22:45

The SA Reserve Bank raised borrowing costs at the steepest rate in two decades for a second consecutive time, returning the repo rate to its January 2020 level before the Bank unleashed an extraordinary stimulus to keep the economy afloat during the Covid pandemic.

The 75 basis point (bps) increase comes despite the Bank reducing its GDP growth forecast for 2022 from 2% in July to 1.9% following a second-quarter contraction...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.