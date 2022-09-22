Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
SA banking sector dictates foreign trade opportunities, ruling out discounted commodity prices on offer from Russia
The apex court said Holomisa and the UDM did not provide ‘any shred of evidence’ of misconduct and corruption by the respondents
Ronald Dyers and Dingaan Sithole can reapply for membership after 12 months, according to party statement
Business Day TV talks to telecom analyst at Nedbank CIB, Preshendran Odayar
Business Day TV speaks to Erwin Rode from Rode & Associates
Bedevilled by poor rail services and sporadic power supply, Madisa says the group is undeterred and looking for new opportunities
UN chief deeply concerned over reports of Russia's plan to annex more of Ukraine
Springbok hooker welcomes inclusion of veteran for clash against Argentina
The howling V8 is gone, replaced by a four-cylinder hybrid drive system that takes output to a mighty 500kW
The SA Reserve Bank raised borrowing costs at the steepest rate in two decades for a second consecutive time, returning the repo rate to its January 2020 level before the Bank unleashed an extraordinary stimulus to keep the economy afloat during the Covid pandemic.
The 75 basis point (bps) increase comes despite the Bank reducing its GDP growth forecast for 2022 from 2% in July to 1.9% following a second-quarter contraction...
Cost of living is hurting economy, says Kganyago in defence of rate hike
Hike of 75 bps takes rate back to pre-Covid level
