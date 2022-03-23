Markets

MARKET WRAP: Naspers and Prosus drag JSE lower

Sluggish revenue outlook from Chinese tech giant Tencent sparks selling of the local bourse’s two biggest companies

23 March 2022 - 19:57 Lindiwe Tsobo
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Big declines in Naspers and Prosus dragged the JSE lower on Wednesday while the rand hovered around five-month highs with analysts noting resilience in risk appetite despite the recent hawkish comments from the US Federal Reserve and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Prosus, which holds the international internet assets of Naspers, slumped 8.86% after Chinese tech giant Tencent reported that revenue grew at the slowest pace since it listed in 2004. Prosus is Tencent’s biggest shareholder.

Naspers also fell sharply, closing 9.45% lower at R1,689.

China’s largest internet corporations have resigned themselves to a new era of cautious expansion more than a year after a bruising crackdown that has now engulfed every internet sphere, from e-commerce to online gaming and education.

Tencent’s main rival, Alibaba, also delivered its slowest top-line growth on record in the December quarter, Bloomberg reported.

The declines in Prosus and Naspers saw the JSE all share fall 1.21% to 74,838.09 points while the top 40 lost 1.32%.

The rand was firmer against the major currencies on the day, reaching an intraday high of R14.73/$ — the best level since October 26. At 7pm, it had strengthened 0.42% to R14.7585/$, 0.82% to R16.2344/€ and 0.98% to R19.4812/£. The euro was 0.24% weaker at $1.1.

“Global sentiment has improved over the near term despite the obvious issues that still exist; that is, war, inflation, and pandemic (in China this time),” said IG senior market analyst Shaun Murison. “The Federal Reserve has recently given a fairly positive assessment and optimistic outlook for the US economy (this has aided short-term sentiment).”

“The rand could also be buoyed further by the expectation of tighter monetary policy to follow at the SA Reserve Bank’s MPC meeting tomorrow [on Thursday]. Also, local attractive bond yields do seem to be encouraging some capital inflows,” Murison added.

The yield on benchmark R2030 government bond fell five basis points to 9.74% as the price of the securities improved.

Stats SA earlier reported that the annual inflation rate was unchanged at 5.7% in February, though the figure was compiled before the outbreak of war in Ukraine that has prompted a surge in the prices of commodities including crude oil, wheat, and fertiliser.

The Reserve Bank’s latest policy announcement is due on Thursday and Wednesday’s inflation number means a 25 basis-point increase in the repo rate is all but certain.

Gold gained 0.49% to $1,931.15/oz, while platinum lost 1.01% to $1,016. Brent crude was 5.99% firmer at $121.30 a barrel.

tsobol@businesslive.co.za

Oil prices swing due to disruption of Caspian Pipeline Consortium

The market remains nervous about the prospect of further sanctions on Russia
Markets
6 hours ago

Asian stocks reach three-week highs

Cash running from tumbling bond markets is flowing back towards big tech and other sectors
Markets
13 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Oil extends gains as Russia-Ukraine talks falter
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand at strongest in 4 months as JSE ...
Markets
3.
JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets on ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends the week firmer, while ...
Markets
5.
Beijing’s promises help shares in Naspers stable ...
Markets

Related Articles

Gold hardly changed as Ukraine crisis provides support

Markets

Oil gains ground after data show fall in US stocks

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.