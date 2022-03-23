Investec Property Fund leaders eye local prospects
Market has many opportunities, but group will stay prudent on capital allocation to unlock value for shareholders
23 March 2022 - 19:29
JSE-listed Investec Property Fund’s (IPF) joint CEOs Andrew Wooler and Darryl Mayers say the SA property sector’s recovery led to stabilisation of its business, driven by a drop in vacancies and an increase in leasing activity.
Overall, portfolio vacancy rates fell to below 6% from 11.4% at the beginning of the year, while about 92% of financial year 2022 expiring lease agreements were relet, despite the constrained operating environment...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now