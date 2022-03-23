Companies / Property Investec Property Fund leaders eye local prospects Market has many opportunities, but group will stay prudent on capital allocation to unlock value for shareholders B L Premium

JSE-listed Investec Property Fund’s (IPF) joint CEOs Andrew Wooler and Darryl Mayers say the SA property sector’s recovery led to stabilisation of its business, driven by a drop in vacancies and an increase in leasing activity.

Overall, portfolio vacancy rates fell to below 6% from 11.4% at the beginning of the year, while about 92% of financial year 2022 expiring lease agreements were relet, despite the constrained operating environment...