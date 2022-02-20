Market data — February 20 2022

Market data including bonds and forward rates
Beer industry of SA asks the finance minister for excise relief for the devastated industry and to help job-creating SMMEs
The acting chief justice will fail to file the commission’s final report by February 28
The suspended ANC secretary-general heads to court on Monday over multimillion-rand asbestos fraud in the Free State
Damage and closure of stores put pressure on a retailer that was already struggling to return to profit
Though viewed by critics as protectionism it is a pillar of the government’s plan to revive distressed local industries
Ek wants to be at the forefront of Europe’s early-stage tech scene and is hunting for ways to make an impact on the broader sphere of innovation
Prime minister inaugurates electricity production from the country’s often controversial multibillion-dollar Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
IOC head declares the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics officially closed
As Mercedes launches new car, former champ says he was never going to stop racing
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.