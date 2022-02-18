MARKET WRAP: JSE slightly firmer, rand weakens as investors eye Russia-Ukraine developments
After the JSE closed, US markets weakened as hopes diplomacy might resolve the Ukraine crisis fade
18 February 2022 - 19:50
The JSE closed slightly firmer despite mostly weaker global markets on Friday as investors continued to assess the Russia-Ukraine geopolitical standoff, while the rand broke a four-day winning streak.
The JSE was supported by a strong showing from the precious metals & mining index, which was boosted by the gold price rising to $1,900/oz overnight...
