Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE slightly firmer, rand weakens as investors eye Russia-Ukraine developments After the JSE closed, US markets weakened as hopes diplomacy might resolve the Ukraine crisis fade

The JSE closed slightly firmer despite mostly weaker global markets on Friday as investors continued to assess the Russia-Ukraine geopolitical standoff, while the rand broke a four-day winning streak.

The JSE was supported by a strong showing from the precious metals & mining index, which was boosted by the gold price rising to $1,900/oz overnight...