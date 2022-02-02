Markets

JSE could extend its winning streak in line with global markets

However, the local share market is also susceptible to short-term pullback after two days of solid gains

02 February 2022 - 07:46 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

The JSE could trade higher on Wednesday, taking its lead from its counterparts in Asia, where both Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Australia’s ASX 200 rose about 1%.

However, the local share market was also susceptible to a short-term pullback after two days of solid gains, which left the benchmark index close to record territory.

The JSE all share index (Alsi) has been relatively resilient over the past month, despite bouts of volatility, sparked by market angst over the pace of the potential increases in US interest rates. 

The Alsi wrapped up January with a gain of just less than 1%, while the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq had their worst month since the global financial crisis in 2008-2009. 

Resources in particular did the heavy lifting, along with individual stocks within the industrial sector such as MTN and Richemont.

Elsewhere, the rand was steady against the dollar at R15.26/$, much better than the start of the week when it traded at about R15.50.

Brent crude held steady at $89.42 a barrel before the meeting of the oil cartel Opec and its allies on Wednesday to decide on output.

Other commodities were patchy, with palladium flat at $2,363/oz, but up 25% since the start of 2022.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Brent crude hits fresh seven-year high in rally that could fuel inflation

International oil prices closed in on the $100 per barrel mark on Monday, stretching a month-long run
2 days ago

Oil up on likely supply tightness

Prices hover near seven-year highs hit last week
1 day ago

World markets take heart from Fed’s reassurance

Tech-heavy Nasdaq leads recovery in US stocks after policymakers tone down hawkish outlook for rates
20 hours ago
