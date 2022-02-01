Markets JSE eyes a positive start to February The local bourse added 0.81% in January, with banks faring particularly well, gaining 3.77% B L Premium

The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, set for a positive start to the new month on improved sentiment.

The local bourse added 0.81% in January, with banks faring particularly well, adding 3.77%. US markets had a terrible month in January, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq under pressure and falling almost 9% in the month...