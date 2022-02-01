JSE eyes a positive start to February
The local bourse added 0.81% in January, with banks faring particularly well, gaining 3.77%
01 February 2022 - 11:24
The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, set for a positive start to the new month on improved sentiment.
The local bourse added 0.81% in January, with banks faring particularly well, adding 3.77%. US markets had a terrible month in January, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq under pressure and falling almost 9% in the month...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now