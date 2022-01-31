MARKET WRAP: Tech stocks lift the JSE
The JSE all share rose more than 1%, with strong gains for Naspers, Prosus and MTN, while precious metals and mining stocks were also a feature
31 January 2022 - 19:21
Technology stocks led the JSE higher on Monday, while global markets were mostly firmer as a turbulent month wraps up.
The JSE all share rose more than 1%, with gains in the tech-heavy Nasdaq boosting Naspers and Prosus, while precious metals and mining stocks were also a feature...
