MARKET WRAP: Tech stocks lift the JSE

Technology stocks led the JSE higher on Monday, while global markets were mostly firmer as a turbulent month wraps up.

The JSE all share rose more than 1%, with gains in the tech-heavy Nasdaq boosting Naspers and Prosus, while precious metals and mining stocks were also a feature...