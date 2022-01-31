Markets

Brent crude hits fresh seven-year high in rally that could fuel inflation

International oil prices closed in on the $100 per barrel mark on Monday, stretching a month-long run

31 January 2022 - 08:06 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

International oil prices hit a fresh seven-year high on Monday, with Brent crude closing in on the $100 per barrel mark, stretching a month-long rally that could worsen the global inflation outlook.

Brent crude rose just more than 1% to $91 per barrel in early trade, fuelled by rising demand and short-term supply concerns as geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine linger. Brent crude is up nearly 18% since the start of the year.

The rand was steady at R15.58/$ after wild gyrations last week during which the Reserve Bank raised its inflation forecast to 4.9% for 2022 from a previous estimate of 4.3%.

The rand is still 2.2% stronger against the dollar since the start of the year. A stronger rand tends to soften the effect of higher international oil prices and other imported goods.

Rising global inflation has been a bugbear for policymakers, who have had to strike a fine balance between hiking rates to keep prices under control and nursing the global economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The JSE is likely to trade higher in line with counterparts in Asia, where the big technology stocks such as Tencent outperformed.

Bourses were boosted by Wall Street on Friday, where the S&P 500, tech-heavy Nasdaq and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rebounded strongly from the sell-off earlier in the month.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE weaker after volatile week

Market volatility is not going away any time soon, and investors are expecting as many as five interest-rate increases from the Fed this year
Markets
2 days ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Fed at centre of global financial market turmoil

The US Federal Reserve has long dropped the idea that inflation is ‘transitory’ but is seemingly not clear on what it should do
Opinion
15 hours ago

US bonds at highest in nearly two years while Asian shares at lowest in nearly 15 months

The Fed has indicated it is likely to raise US interest rates in March, as has been widely expected
Markets
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE weaker after volatile ...
Markets
2.
Asian stocks edge up as Wall Street futures ...
Markets
3.
Three investment themes for 2022 you can’t afford ...
Markets
4.
Oil keeps rising as supply jitters put prices on ...
Markets
5.
Brent crude hits fresh seven-year high in rally ...
Markets

Related Articles

Consumers face a double hit with rising costs and low growth

Business

Reserve Bank lifts repo rate 25 basis points to 4% as inflation remains a worry

Economy

HILARY JOFFE: Don’t cheer SA’s inflation rate just yet

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.