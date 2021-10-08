Markets

Asian shares follow global stocks higher

Chinese blue chips rise as trading resumes after a one week national holiday

08 October 2021 - 07:36 Alun John
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SOICHIRO KORIYAMA
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SOICHIRO KORIYAMA

Hong Kong — Asian shares rose on Friday as Chinese shares returned from a one week holiday upbeat, tracking a global rally, while investors also eyed key US jobs data for any fresh insight into the timing of Federal Reserve tapering.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5%, after rallying 2.1% the day before, its biggest daily gain since August. Japan’s Nikkei index advanced 1.8%.

Chinese blue chips gained 0.56% as they resumed trading after being closed for the National Day holiday, while Hong Kong, which has been open all week, gained 1%.

Elsewhere, Australian shares rose 0.84%, helped by mining stocks amid surging commodities prices.

Over the past three months, Chinese shares have been battered by regulatory changes, turmoil in the property sector, and more recently a power crunch, but some investors are now starting to see a buying opportunity.

“The debate on China is shifting a bit away from being very negative. People are asking ‘Is there a way beyond the regulatory uncertainty? How much of this is reflected in prices?’," said Herald van der Linde, Asia Pacific head of equity strategy at HSBC.

“We’re neutral, we tell people not to be too negative because valuations are low.”

The focus remains on the property market as investors wait to see whether regulators take action to contain the contagion from cash-strapped China Evergrande Group’s debt problems.

US futures rose 0.16% after the US Senate approved legislation to temporarily raise the federal government’s $28.4-trillion debt limit and avoid the risk of a historic default later this month.

Overnight, on Wall Street the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.98%, the S&P 500 rose 0.83% and the Nasdaq Composite moved up 1.05%.

Investors are also keeping an eye on US employment data for September due later on Friday. They expect employment figures that are near consensus will lead the Federal Reserve to indicate at its November meeting when it will begin tapering its huge stimulus programme.

US Treasury yields rose ahead of those figures, with volatility at the shortest end of the curve easing as the plan to avoid a default on government debt emerged.

In Asian hours, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield rose 1.6 basis points to 1.58887%, its highest since June when it touched 1.594%.

In currency markets, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of its peers, was little changed at 94.206, not too far from a 12-month high of 94.504 hit in late September, as traders awaited the jobs data.

CBA analysts said it was possible the jobs data could surprise investors by being lower than expected, but “we think it would take a larger miss than we are anticipating to stop the [Federal Reserve] from announcing a taper in November.”

“A strong payrolls print can support USD because it will signal an imminent ... taper.”

Oil prices continued to be volatile. Brent crude rose 0.6% to $82.44 a barrel, while US crude gained 0.78% to $78.90 a barrel.

Reuters

Asian shares edge up amid improved global sentiment

Oil prices drop from multiyear highs and the US moves to avert debt default
Markets
1 day ago

Economic uncertainty pushes Asian markets downs

Doubts are re-emerging over the global recovery just as the US Fed is set to taper stimulus
Markets
1 week ago

China’s Belt and Road has $385bn ‘hidden debt’, new study finds

A study by international development research lab AidData shows the initiative has been hit by alleged corruption scandals or cancellations  in a ...
World
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Weakening rand has analysts scratching their heads
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as progress on US debt ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE tracks global markets lower
Markets
4.
Global stocks take a beating on growing inflation ...
Markets
5.
Gold price slips as dollar index rises
Markets

Related Articles

Asian stocks fall as oil stokes inflation worries

Markets

Asian shares slip on fears over Chinese property sector and inflation

Markets

World stocks weaken on inflation, supply and Evergrande concerns

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.