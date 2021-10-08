NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How to fuel a post-pandemic recovery
Business Day TV spoke to Lerato Mataboge, the deputy director-general at the department of trade, industry & competition
08 October 2021 - 07:33
The World Expo, taking place in Dubai, marks the first major global event open to visitors since the Covid-19 pandemic hit and seeks to boost trade and investment.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Lerato Mataboge, the deputy director-general at the department of trade, industry & competition about SA-United Arab Emirates (UAE) relations and the opportunities that a platform like this presents for economic growth.
