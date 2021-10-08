Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: How to fuel a post-pandemic recovery

Business Day TV spoke to Lerato Mataboge, the deputy director-general at the department of trade, industry & competition

08 October 2021 - 07:33 Business Day TV
A view of Downtown Dubai with the Burj Khalifa at the centre. Picture: RUSTAM AZMI/GETTY IMAGES
A view of Downtown Dubai with the Burj Khalifa at the centre. Picture: RUSTAM AZMI/GETTY IMAGES

The World Expo, taking place in Dubai, marks the first major global event open to visitors since the Covid-19 pandemic hit and seeks to boost trade and investment.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Lerato Mataboge, the deputy director-general at the department of trade, industry & competition about SA-United Arab Emirates (UAE) relations and the opportunities that a platform like this presents for economic growth.

Treasury to pump R24bn into Infrastructure Fund

The aim is to raise R100bn in seed capital from the government and R900bn from the private sector
National
1 day ago

Kganyago warns against locking in permanent spending off temporary boom

SA should not commit to ‘expenditure outlays’ it cannot afford if commodity prices turn, says Reserve Bank governor
National
2 days ago

Western Cape springs back to life, but UK’s ‘red list’ could harm recovery efforts

The province’s tourism authorities are now largely banking on local travellers to fast track the recovery of the sector
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sasol shares back to pre-Covid levels
Companies / Energy
2.
Mark Cutifani hints at exit in 2022 as Anglo ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Invicta spends more than R500m to acquire Dartcom ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Massmart gets a step closer to OneCart acquisition
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Judge gives reasons why Steinhoff can be ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.