JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Thursday
20 August 2020 - 07:12
The JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Thursday morning, as investors consider the economic effects of Covid-19, while locally load-shedding is set to continue.
Focus on Wednesday was on minutes from the last meeting of the US Federal Reserve, but the Fed kept its cards to its chest, not providing any clear policy direction, said Peregrine Treasury Solutions executive director Bianca Botes in a note.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now