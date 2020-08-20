Markets JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Thursday BL PREMIUM

The JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Thursday morning, as investors consider the economic effects of Covid-19, while locally load-shedding is set to continue.

Focus on Wednesday was on minutes from the last meeting of the US Federal Reserve, but the Fed kept its cards to its chest, not providing any clear policy direction, said Peregrine Treasury Solutions executive director Bianca Botes in a note.