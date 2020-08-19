Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE tracks weaker Asian market and Truworths surges Shares in petrochemical producer Sasol fell for the fourth day running as it prepares to execute a rights issue to pay down its debt pile BL PREMIUM

The JSE ended weaker on Wednesday, with Sasol falling for the fourth day running while Truworths gained the most after releasing a better-than-expected trading statement.

Shares in the clothing retailer made their biggest gain in more than two months despite the group announcing it had further written down its investment in UK shoe chain Office by about R2.8bn, as it grapples with the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.