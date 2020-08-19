JSE falls as US-China tension weighs on sentiment
Markets are awaiting the US Federal Reserve’s meeting minutes later in the day
19 August 2020 - 11:42
The JSE was lower on Wednesday morning tracking Chinese equities as concern about stalled US-China trade talks weighed on sentiment.
At 11.02am, the JSE was down 0.22% to 56,897.33 points and the top 0.34%. Gold miners lost 1.64% and resources 0.83%.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now