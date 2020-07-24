Markets

JSE drops as US-China spat curbs appetite for risk

China ordered the US to close its Chengdu consulate on Friday

24 July 2020 - 12:20 Odwa Mjo
Picture: JSE
Picture: JSE

The JSE was weaker on Friday, tracking global markets as rising tension between the US and China weighed on sentiment.

China ordered the US to close its Chengdu consulate on Friday  after the US ordered China close its consulate in Houston earlier this week, further escalating tension between the world's largest economies.  

“Escalation in US-China tensions that could have hugely negative consequences on stock market leadership, particularly around the US tech giants, is worrying,” said AxiCorp chief global market strategist Stephen Innes.

At 11.40am, the JSE all share was down 0.91% to 55,560.93 points and the top 40 had fallen 1.01%. Industrials were down 1.63% and banks 0.87%. 

In Europe, the FTSE 100 was down 1.25%, France’s CAC 40 1.48% and Germany’s DAX 1.71%.

Earlier, the Shanghai Composite dropped 3.86%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 2.21% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 0.58%.

Oil prices static on demand worries as US and China spat grows

Surging coronavirus cases in the US may lead to new lockdowns and a fall in demand recovery, as China closes a US embassy
Markets
2 hours ago

China-US tensions weigh on Asian markets

Chinese blue chips fall as Asian shares slide from six-month peaks
Markets
6 hours ago

