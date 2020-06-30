Markets Rand weaker as Covid-19 numbers rise The rand has now lost more than 19% of its value against the dollar so far in 2020 BL PREMIUM

The rand was weaker on Tuesday, in line with its emerging-market peers as a rising number in Covid-19 cases globally threatens global economic recovery.

The rand has been trading at about the R17/$ level for more than two weeks, as volatility caused by surging coronavirus fear weighed on investor sentiment.